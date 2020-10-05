The 2020 Nobel Prize in Medicine and Physiology went to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice for their discovery of the hepatitis C virus. reported on the website of the award.

Harvey Alter investigated the cause of transfusion-related hepatitis not caused by the then known viruses of hepatitis A and B. He and his colleagues showed that an unknown pathogen could be transmitted to chimpanzees and also had the properties of a virus. Michael Houghton was the first to isolate the genetic sequence of the virus, which was found in patients with chronic hepatitis. Charles Rice created a viral RNA, similar to that of the isolated virus, and proved that, when infected, it can cause pathological changes in the liver of monkeys.

The official awards ceremony will take place on the day of Alfred Nobel’s death in Stockholm on December 10, 2020. The ceremony will be held online due to the pandemic. The amount of cash awards this year has increased by one million SEK, and now it is about 1.1 million dollars.

In 2019, the Nobel Prize in Medicine and Physiology was awarded to William G. Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza for their discovery of the mechanism of sensitivity and adaptation of cells to the level oxygen. This discovery will help create new ways to fight cancer and other diseases.