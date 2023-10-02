The Swedish Academy today awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine to Katalín Karikó and Drew Weissman for the covid vaccine based on messenger RNA. Hungarian biochemist Katalin Karikó spent 40 years working in the shadows developing key breakthroughs for Moderna and BioNTech injections. Drew Weissman worked with Karikó and made therapies based on messenger RNA possible. The Pfizer or Moderna vaccines incorporate it and would not exist without its vision. With Karikó, there are 13 women who have received the Nobel Prize in Medicine.

More information

The jury of the Swedish Academy has highlighted that it awards this award to Karikó and Wiessman “for their discoveries on nucleoside base modifications that allowed the development of effective mRNA vaccines against covid-19.” “The discoveries of the two Nobel laureates were instrumental in developing effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 during the pandemic that began in early 2020. Through their groundbreaking discoveries, which have fundamentally changed our understanding of how mRNA interacts with our immune system, the winners contributed to the unprecedented rate of vaccine development during one of the greatest threats to human health in modern times,” the jury highlighted.

Both winners received the Frontiers of Knowledge award from the BBVA Foundation in 2022 for this same reason. The Hungarian Karikó, whose first research was rejected until she lost her position at the university, and the American Weissman, who suffered similar problems, were honored the previous year with the Princess of Asturias awards. “I received one rejection letter after another from institutions and pharmaceutical companies when I asked them for money to develop this idea,” Karikó told EL PAÍS in an interview conducted in December 2020, in the middle of the pandemic.

RNA is an essential molecule for life. Synthesized in the nucleus of cells, it reads the instructions written in DNA and follows them so that the organism’s factories produce everything necessary to exist. In the 90s, Karikó raised the idea of ​​using this messenger to cure the sick. If the right piece of RNA were introduced into his cells, he speculated, they would produce the missing protein that causes anemia or generate an immune response to an infection or even cancer. Weissman wanted to produce better vaccines and also sensed that the answer could lie in the fragile molecule.

In the 2022 edition, the winner was the Swedish biologist Svante Pääbo for “his discoveries about the genome of extinct hominids and human evolution.” Pääbo is one of the pioneers in ancient DNA research and creator of a new discipline, paleogenomics. The study of the past through the eyes of genetics is being one of the most fruitful paths, especially to know and understand human evolution. In 2018, Pääbo received the Princess of Asturias award for his work in this field, the Spanish award being, again, a preview of the Nobel Prize. In the previous year’s edition, the winners were David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian, who had discovered the receptors that the nervous system has to detect heat or caresses. In 2020, there were three winners, this time for the discovery of the hepatitis C virus. Its discoverers and saviors of millions of lives were the American virologists Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice and the British Michael Houghton.

The prize is worth ten million Swedish crowns, about 985,000 euros. This award opens the round of announcements this week, which will continue on Tuesday with the Physics award, on Wednesday with the Chemistry award, on Thursday with the Peace award and, finally, the Economics award, which will be announced on Monday. next week.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, x and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.