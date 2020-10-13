It was an award that made a lot of noise at the time. On October 13, 2016, to everyone’s surprise, singer Bob Dylan received the Nobel Prize for Literature. A way of rewarding the one who, through world famous songs, represented the voice of a generation. However, many writers find it difficult to understand this choice. The artist has suffered from sometimes very virulent criticism. His opponents have also not digested that he does not show up at the award ceremony.

Faced with this prestigious award, Bob Dylan made the decision to withdraw. Humble, he even hesitates to really consider himself a poet: “I don’t know if I am a poet. I wish I could say it but I’m not in the best position for this. “For its part, the Nobel Academy claims to have it”rewarded for having created, within the framework of the great American musical tradition, new modes of poetic expression. “

