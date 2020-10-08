On October 8, Stockholm announced the name of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature. The Swedish Academy awarded it to 77-year-old American poet and essayist Louise Gluck.

The 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded to the American poet Louise Glück for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/Wbgz5Gkv8C – The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2020

According to the official announcement, the award was presented for “her unmistakable poetic voice, which makes the individual existence universal with austere beauty.” This was announced on the official website. Nobelprize.org.

Louise was born into a family of Jewish immigrants from Austria-Hungary. She studied at Sarah Lawrence College and Columbia University, but did not receive her degrees. She taught English in a number of higher educational institutions. Lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Her poems are known for their outspoken expressions of sadness and loneliness. Gluck made her debut in 1968 with the collection of poetry The Firstborn. And she was soon recognized as one of the most prominent poets in contemporary American literature. A collection of her 1992 poems called “Wild Iris” was previously awarded a Pulitzer Prize.

Among the favorites for 2020 was French writer Marise Condé, who was awarded the Alternative Nobel Prize in Literature by the New Academy of Sweden in 2019 in Stockholm. The Antigua and Barbuda-born writer Jamaica Kinkade, the Canadian poet and translator Anne Carson, the Norwegian playwright Yun Fosse, the Kenyan writer and playwright Ngugi Wa Thiongo, and the Syrian poet Adonis and the Japanese prose writers were also named as contenders with high chances of winning. have long been tipped as laureates.

Last year, the names of the Nobel Prize laureates in literature were announced for two years – 2018 and 2019. They are the Polish writer and poetess Olga Tokarchuk (who was born into a family of immigrants from Ukraine) and the Austrian writer and playwright Peter Handke.

In 2018, the prize was not awarded due to a scandal that centered on French photographer Jean-Claude Arnault, the husband of the poet Katharina Frostenson, a member of the Nobel Committee of the Swedish Academy since 1992. He was accused of numerous sexual harassment, as well as the fact that he disclosed the names of future winners before their official announcement. The scandal led to the resignation of Frostenson, as well as academy secretary Sarah Danius and several other committee members. As a result, there was no required quorum.

The 2020 Nobel Prize winners in chemistry, physics, physiology and medicine have already been announced.

