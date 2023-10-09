North American Claudia Goldin gathered 200 years of data on women in the job market

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Laureate Claudia Goldin with the 2023 Nobel Prize in Economics for her studies on women in the job market. According to the committee, the researcher “presented the first comprehensive report on women’s earnings and labor market participation over the centuries”.

Goldin’s study collected more than 200 years of data on women in the U.S. workforce. The information allowed an analysis of the transformation of the scenario over time and the disparities that still exist.

“Understanding the role of women at work is important for society. Thanks to Claudia Goldin’s groundbreaking research, we now know much more about the underlying factors and what barriers may need to be addressed in the future”, said Jakob Svenssonchairman of the Nobel Prize Committee in Economics.

Goldin was the 3rd woman to win the award, which was first held in 1969. She is 77 years old, was born in New York (USA) and has a PhD from the University of Chicago. She serves as co-director of the Gender in Economics Study Group at the NBER (National Bureau of Economic Research).

