The French Emmanuelle Charpentier was distinguished for her work on “molecular scissors”, along with the American Jennifer Doudna. She left France after her doctorate, obtained in 1995, and now heads a unit at the Max-Planck Institute in Berlin.

Cocorico, well almost. Frenchwoman Emmanuelle Charpentier was awarded the prestigious Nobel Prize in chemistry on Wednesday October 7 for her work on “molecular scissors”, which make it possible to cut out a genetic sequence and therefore, potentially, to delete a diseased gene, to replace it with a healthy sequence or to study the precise function of a DNA strand. Emmanuelle Charpentier is only the third researcher of French nationality to obtain this honor in the discipline, after Marie Curie in 1911 and her daughter Irène Joliot-Curie in 1935.

The Minister of Higher Education and Research, Frédérique Vidal, immediately expressed a “immense pride for all of our research and for French chemistry”. Really ? Awarded in the company of American Jennifer Doudna, cher talented researcher has nevertheless carried out all of her work abroad. After her doctorate obtained at the Pierre-et-Marie-Curie University in 1995, she indeed took the path of exile, notably in Germany, Sweden and the United States. Since 2015, Emmanuelle Charpentier heads the pathogen sciences unit in Berlin at the prestigious Max-Planck Institute.

My sincere congratulations to Emmanuelle Charpentier who is awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry with Jennifer A. Doudna for their work on molecular scissors. An immense pride for all of our #research and for French chemistry. #NobelPrize – Frédérique Vidal (@VidalFrederique) October 7, 2020

But why go abroad? Emmanuelle Charpentier gave an uncompromising look at France, in an interview with at The Express, in March 2016. She particularly regrets that the French structures are no longer “adapted to the competition, at the speed necessary to set up projects”. “I don’t know if, given the context, I could have successfully completed the CRISPR-Cas 9 project [le nom de ses “ciseaux”, pour lesquels elle a reçu le Nobel] in France”, adds the researcher. “If I had applied for funding, it is likely that the National Research Agency (ANR) would not have allocated funds to my project.”

We are talking about the flight of scientists, the famous “brains”, but there are an incredible number of excellent researchers who have not left France. We should be able to give them more resources to cultivate French scientific expertise and innovation.Emmanuelle Charpentierat “L’Express”, in March 2016

“French public research is insufficiently funded”, commented bluntly the National Scientific Research Committee, in 2019. “The share of the state budget devoted to it is declining and public research funds are poorly distributed and partly poorly used.” Former CNRS president Alain Fuchs had himself sounded the alarm two years earlier. “France is no longer investing enough to keep its rank”, he explained to the magazine For science.

Former President of the Scientific Council of CNRS and chemical researcher, Bruno Chaudret believes that training remains effective in France – “I have excellent students in my lab.” But it is sometimes difficult to retain them, given the competitiveness of other countries. “One of them, brilliant, has found a permanent position at the Max-Planck Institute. Equipment, operating budgets… It has nothing to do with it. Others go to industry, where they find excellent working conditions “, he explains to franceinfo.

According to him, Emmanuelle Charpentier has above all built her career in an approach of scientific coherence, depending on the opportunities and research themes. But “it is certain that the French research budget is not at the level where it should be, especially when compared to Germany”, adds Bruno Chaudret. Not to mention the question of salaries. Otherwise, “When there is an emerging or original subject, it is difficult to find funds to support the laboratories. I suffered a refusal from the National Research Agency for a subject outside the nails, before obtaining a European Research Council (ERC) scholarship. “

Funding in France is sometimes not at the level and does not always allow for innovative research. There is a risk of French research dropping out.Bruno Chaudret, former president of the CNRS Scientific Councilto franceinfo

These funding requests are the sinews of scientific warfare. After falling to 10% in 2014, the success rate of funded ANR requests rose slightly to reach 16% in 2018, according to a Senate report on the 2020 finance bill. Despite everything, the document emphasizes, this level “remains well below the selection rate practiced by our main European partners”, which varies from 40% for the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) to 35% for the German Research Foundation (DFG), the European average being 24%. To reach this average, the National Research Agency should have a minimum budget of one billion euros, further underlines the document.

At present, with a failure rate of 85% of the projects presented, the ratio between the incompressible administrative costs and the expected funding remains very unfavorable, leading to a very legitimate demotivation of the scientific teams.Senators Philippe Adnot and Jean-François RapinIn a November 2019 report

“This low success rate makes no sense”, underlines the French Christophe Copéret, at the head of a team at ESwiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich, Swiss. “I know lots of people in France who spend a lot of time writing proposals to obtain [fonds] ANR. “ The time devoted to writing these documents, necessary for obtaining credits, too often encroaches on the research itself. “People trained at bac +9 or +10 must spend their time writing proposals [demandes de financement] refused “, adds another researcher contacted by franceinfo, “Not to mention the teaching assignments. Consequently, they cannot spend enough time at the bench.”

These ANRs, moreover, do not always release sufficient resources to deploy ambitious projects, particularly in terms of doctoral and post-doctoral positions in order to constitute a team. “However, it takes a large team to break into a field”, continues Christophe Copéret, whose projects involve 30 people. “One of my colleagues already has a team of ten after two years.”

If Emmanuelle Charpentier was rewarded for work carried out ten years ago, the Nobel Prizes in physics or chemistry are often awarded 30 or 40 years after the work concerned, adds Christophe Copéret. According to him, France is right to celebrate its prices, but they are not always a true thermometer of the current situation. “Politicians who use a Nobel to talk about current research is a big mistake.”