The French Emmanuelle Charpentier and the American Jennifer Doudna have won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2020 “for the development of a method for genomic editing,” as announced today by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

Both researchers receive the award for developing the CRISPR / Cas9 genomic editing technique that works like molecular scissors that allow locating any sequence of the genetic code of any animal, plant or microbe (CRISPR) and cutting it (Cas9). This technology has been “revolutionary” for the life sciences, is helping to develop new therapies against cancer and can make the cure of many hereditary diseases of genetic origin a reality, the Academy has highlighted.

This technique gives humans for the first time the ability to direct the evolution of their species, as explained by Doudna (Washington DC 1964) in his book A Rift in Creation (Alliance). CRISPR allows us to edit the DNA not only of current individuals, but of future generations, which opens a path full of ethical dilemmas. In 2018, CRISPR allowed the creation of the first gene-edited human babies by Chinese scientist He-Jiankui in a delusional experiment for which he has been sentenced to three years in prison. Just a few weeks ago an international committee of scientists warned that although CRISPR is a “still” insecure technique, the legal genetic editing of human beings in certain circumstances is perhaps imminent.

The Nobel committee has left out other scientists who contributed to the discovery of CRISPR, which is the immune system used by many microbes to identify viruses and cut them into pieces using molecular scissors made from Cas proteins. Among them is the Spaniard Francis Mojica, who in 1992 studied CRISPR in microbes isolated from the Santa Pola salt flats and even gave them names.

The genome of a living being is a list of billions of letters of DNA that contain all the information necessary to make the proteins that allow it to move, breathe, feed. Mojica discovered that the genome of Alicante microbes was full of palindromes: equivalent to names like Ana that read the same forwards as backwards. Between them were sequences of spacer DNA letters.

In 2003 Mojica suggested that these palindromes and their spacers had a possibly protective function. Later it was learned that it was a catalog of genetic sequences of viruses that microbes incorporate into their own DNA in order to identify them. When this happens, they produce a genetic sequence complementary to that of the virus that is fastened to it like a zipper and initiates the molecular process for the Cas scissors to sever the viral genetic fragments, stopping the infection. It was a bacterial immune system whose discovery, however, was rejected by important scientific journals, who considered it little “Novel and important.” Two years earlier, Mojica coined the acronym for CRISPR, “grouped and regularly spaced short palindromic repeats.” Her partner warned her that CRISPR sounded like a dog to her, as the geneticist Lluís Montoliu recalls sarcastically in her book Editing genes: cut, paste and color. Mojica explains that he mentioned the name to his colleague Ruud Jansen, from the University of Utrecht, and this was the one who published it for the first time Acknowledging in part the credit to Mojica.

“This is great news,” explains Mojica from his office at the University of Alicante. “I gave birth to him, I gave him a name and now he has been awarded the Nobel; this gives me life “, he says. The researcher acknowledges that it was very difficult to give a Nobel to CRISPR in general, since at least 30 scientists who have participated at different times should be recognized. The Academy has preferred to focus on the specific tool developed by Emmanuelle and Jennifer. “They were the first to publish it, but the ones who demonstrated that it could edit the genome of eukaryotic and mammalian cells were Feng Zhang and George Church. So if you look a little before or a little after, you already get five names. It is a solution as valid as any other “, adds Mojica, who assumes that his career towards the Nobel ends here.

The Nobel committee recognizes that in 2011 Emmanuelle Charpentier (Juvisy-sur-Orge, 1968) discovered that an RNA sequence – the mediator molecule that reads DNA and transforms it into protein – in bacteria Streptococcus pyogenes it is essential so that the microbe can cut the DNA of the virus and disable it. That same year the French began to collaborate with Jennifer Doudna, an RNA expert at the University of California at Berkeley. During that year and the following, they were inspired by the microbial immune system to create CRISPR / Cas9, composed of two RNA sequences whose objective was to locate and bind the exact target DNA sequence and the Cas9 scissors, which cuts it. Their details were posted in Science in summer 2012. Potentially, they said, this tool made it possible to edit DNA with great precision and ease.

In practice, this technology works like a text editor. Once the DNA is cut with CRISPR / Cas9, the endogenous machinery of the cell repairs the cut. “This machinery can be used to our advantage and force it to introduce the modifications in the DNA that we want, for example the correct version of a gene whose mutated variant produces a disease”, explains Miguel Ángel Moreno Mateos, researcher at the Andalusian Center for Developmental Biology, who collaborated with Doudna in the development of a new molecular scissors, the Cas12a. “It is undoubtedly a revolution in biology with applications until a few years ago unimaginable in very diverse fields such as agriculture, livestock and of course medicine, including the fight against covid-19,” he adds.

CRISPR has been used to correct inherited diseases in human embryos, is being studied as a cure for blood diseases caused by mutations in a single gene, and has demonstrated early successes in editing patients’ immune cells so that they can fight incurable tumors. The teams of the two Nobel laureates are mired in a patent war with their US counterparts due to the potential millionaire benefits that CRISPR can bring.

The technique has been improved to edit the human genome in a much more secure way. Doudna and many other teams are currently working on the use of CRISPR to develop rapid coronavirus diagnostic methods and even systems capable of eliminating it. They use molecular scissors that in this case do not cut DNA but RNA, the molecule from which the SARS-CoV-2 genome is made.

During the press conference announcing the award, a Chinese journalist asked Charpentier: “Do you speak to God?” She – on the phone – replied: “As a child I was educated in the Catholic faith, but now my religion is science. I believe in what I do as a scientist because it shows the good part of nature. CRISPR has shown us that we can use the mechanisms of life to help society. “