Stockholm – I am Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus and Alexei Ekimov the winners of the 2023 Nobel Prize for Chemistry. This was announced by the Royal Swedish Academy, explaining that the award was awarded to the three researchers “for there discovery and synthesis of quantum dots“, i.e. nanoparticles so small that their size determines their properties.

As the Academy explains, these particles have unique properties and now shed their light from television screens and LED lamps. They catalyze chemical reactions, and their bright light can illuminate tumor tissue for the surgeon. The three researchers used quantum dots primarily to create colored light. They believe that in the future quantum dots could contribute to flexible electronics, tiny sensors, thinner solar cells and perhaps encrypted quantum communications.

In 1993, chemistry prize winner Moungi Bawendi revolutionized quantum dot production methodsmaking their quality extremely high, a fundamental prerequisite for their use in today’s nanotechnologies.

In the early 1980s, this year’s chemistry prize winners Louis Brus and Alexei Ekimov managed to independently create quantum dots which are nanoparticles so small that quantum effects determine their characteristics.

Today, quantum dots are an important part of the nanotechnology toolbox. The winners of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry have all been pioneers in the exploration of the nanoworld.

Moungi G. Bawendi was born in 1961 in Paris, France. He received a PhD in 1988 from the University of Chicago and today is a Professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, United States. Louis E. Brus was born in 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio, United States. He obtained a PhD in 1969 from Columbia University in New York, where he then continued his career as a professor. Alexei I. Ekimov was born in 1945 in the former Soviet Union. He obtained a PhD in 1974 from the Ioffe Physical-Technical Institute in St. Petersburg. He was chief scientist at Nanocrystals Technology Inc. in New York.