This Wednesday, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to the Frenchman. Moungi Bawendithe American Louis Brus and the Russian Alexei Ekimov, for discovering and developing quantum dots, materials so tiny that they manifest the amazing laws that govern the world of the infinitely small: quantum mechanics. Quantum dots are nanocrystals, a few millionths of a millimeter in size, in which electrons are confined. These electron islands have interesting properties, useful in a multitude of fields, from television screens even medicine. It is an emerging field in the diagnosis and the experimental cancer treatment.

Russian physicist Alexei Ekimov first observed quantum dots in crystals. in 1981. They are structures that normally have a few thousand atoms, a quantity so small that they still exhibit the strange behaviors associated with solitary atoms. When stimulated by light or electricity, electrons jump to a higher energy level and, returning to their normal state, produce a glow with individual protons. Ekimov, currently at the American company Nanocrystals Technology, demonstrated that the color of that light depends on the size of the nanocrystal, as detailed by the Swedish Academy it’s a statement. The American chemist Louis Brus, from Columbia University, demonstrated shortly afterwards that these size-dependent quantum effects are also observed in nanoparticles floating freely in a fluid. His French colleague Moungi Bawendi, from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, revolutionized the mass production of quantum dots in 1993, achieving “almost perfect” results, according to the Swedish Academy.

QLED technology, based on quantum dots, already illuminates television screens and computer monitors. The larger the size of the nanocrystal, the redder the color. The smaller, the bluer. The Dutch company Philips and the Japanese Sony They were pioneers in the use of this technology to improve the color of its screens, a decade ago. Some light-emitting diode (LED) lamps also incorporate quantum dots to achieve new light shades.

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been surrounded by confusion since early Wednesday, after the Swedish Academy prematurely and by mistake announced the prize for Bawendi, Brus and Ekimov. The institution sent a statement to the Swedish press, hours before officially making the decision. “The 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry rewards the discovery and development of quantum dots, nanoparticles so small that their size determines their properties,” the Academy wrote in an email, according to the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter. Biochemist Johan Aqvist, president of the academy’s Nobel Chemistry committee, denied that the verdict was already written. “It is a mistake by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. Our meeting starts at 9:30, so no decisions have been made yet. The winners have not been selected,” he told the Reuters agency. The award is worth 11 million Swedish crowns, about 950,000 euros.

Last year, the Swedish Academy awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry to the Dane Morten Meldal and the Americans Carolyn Bertozzi and Barry Sharpless, fathers of click chemistry and bioorthogonal reactions, two revolutionary tools for producing drugs and new materials. Since 1901, 181 men and only eight women (4%) have won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, lamented Bertozzi of Stanford University. “We must tell children that chemists are dreamers. I am a synthetic chemist, which means we make molecules that do not exist in the world. We dream of structures,” Bertozzi proclaimed in an interview with EL PAÍS.

The specialized company Clarivate Analytics placed in your 2023 pools to three pioneers of synthetic biology: the Americans James J. Collins, Michael Elowitz and Stanislas Leibler. The British were also among the favorites Shankar Balasubramanian and David Klenerman, for inventing new DNA sequencing methods that have revolutionized biology. Finally, Clarivate Analytics cited the names of the Japanese Kazunori Kataokathe Russian Vladimir Torchilin and the American Karen Wooley, for developing innovative drugs and administration techniques.

