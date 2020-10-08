In Berlin (Germany), on Monday, October 5, during the 65th Nobel Prize in Chemistry ceremony, Emmanuelle Charpentier, a French scientist and her American colleague Jennifer A. Doudna, seized the famous award. “I was very moved because I had difficulty reacting and understanding that it was real […] Finding something important and independent of being a man or a woman, but being a scientist “, said the 51-year-old researcher.

This Nobel Prize rewards his work on genetics. With her colleague Jennifer A. Doudna, she developed the molecular scissors method. Within the same cell, we cut out a defective gene and replace it with a healthy gene. A revolutionary technique, which would allow advances in many fields, on plants and animals.

