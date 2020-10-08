It is almost noon in Berlin (Germany), Wednesday October 7, when Emmanuelle Charpentier, a French scientist and her American colleague, Jennifer A. Doudna, become the 65th Nobel Prize for chemistry. “I am really very honored by this award and very happy to be one of the pioneers of this discovery”, she admits very quickly. With Jennifer A. Doudna, Emmanuelle Charpentier developed the molecular scissors method. Within the same cell, we cut out a defective gene and replace it with a healthy gene. A revolutionary technique, which would allow advances in many fields, on plants as well as on animals and which could cure cancers.

The molecular scissors, however, raise important ethical questions. By repairing faulty genes, scientists potentially have the power to modify the sequences as they see fit, for example to make their patients more muscular. To prevent any eugenic drift, a moratorium exists in several countries to ban research on reproductive cells. This is not the case in China where twins genetically modified by molecular scissors were born in 2018.

