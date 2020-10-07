The 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry will go to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna for advancing genome editing techniques. They discovered the CRISPR-Cas9 system, which is now widely used as an advanced and highly accurate means of altering DNA. Broadcast of the announcement ceremony was conducted on the website of the award.

CRISPR-Cas9 is a genetic scissors that bacteria use to fight viruses. Scientists use it to change the nucleotide sequence of DNA. The Cas9 protein cuts the double strand at a specific site in the gene. This site defines the guide RNA (sgRNA), which binds to a specific recognition site, indicating to Cas9 where to make the cut. If there is a DNA segment next to the cut, then it is automatically integrated into the chain.

Dudna’s research interests focused on RNA interference, a mechanism that prevents genes from making proteins by blocking the activity of an intermediate product called messenger RNA. She concluded that unique sequences in bacteria called “short palindromic repeats in regularly spaced clusters” (abbreviated as CRISPR) play the role of bacterial genetic memory of viral infections. She also suggested that the Cas proteins associated with CRISPR have an interference-like effect, only aimed at neutralizing viruses.

Charpentier originally studied the mechanisms of gene regulation in bacteria Streptococcus pyogenescausing infection in humans. She discovered a slightly different type of CRISPR system, requiring only one protein, Cas. CRISPR sequences recognize regions of the viral genome, bind to them, and allow Cas to cut the genes of the virus, rendering it harmless. Subsequently, Charpentier and Dudna worked together to prove that CRISPR-RNA really recognizes foreign viral genetic sequences, and Cas acts like a “scissor”.

After the discovery, scientists decided to simplify the CRISPR-Cas9 system by creating guide RNAs. This made it possible to make a more accurate tool for introducing changes in genes, minimizing unwanted modifications in other parts of the genome. Other research by the group has demonstrated that this method allows the creation of genetically modified plants that are resistant to diseases, as well as the treatment of hereditary diseases in humans.

The official awards ceremony will take place on the day of Alfred Nobel’s death in Stockholm on December 10, 2020. This year, the ceremony will be held online due to the pandemic. The amount of cash awards this year has increased by one million SEK, and now it is about 1.1 million dollars.

The 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry went to John B. Goodenough, Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino for developing lithium-ion batteries.