The Nobel Prize for Physics 2020 for the year 2020 has been announced to be jointly awarded to Roger Penrose with Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez. Scientists have been awarded the Nobel of Physics for discovering everything from the smallest particles in history to the mysteries of space.It was reported by Roger Penrose that the General Theory of Relativity can be predicated by the Black Hole Formation. At the same time, Reinhard and Andrea discovered the supermassive compact object in the center of our galaxy. The award was announced by Horan Hanson, secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. The award carries a cash prize of more than $ 1.1 million with a gold medal. The award is given in the name of the Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel.

Who got last year

Last year’s award was given to Canadian-born cosmologist James Peebles for his theatrical work after the Big Bang. He was accompanied by Swiss astronomer Michel Mayer and Didier Cueloz to explore the planet outside our solar system. This year, more people could not attend the ceremony due to corona virus.

Nobel of Medicine

Earlier on Monday, the Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded to Harvey Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles Rice. These scientists have been given to search for Hepatitis C virus. Altar and Charles Rice are from the United States, while Michael Houghton is a UK resident.

Trump is also in the race

According to the Nobel Prize institution, this week, Nobel Prizes will be announced in the fields of chemistry, literature and peace. At the same time, Nobel Prizes in the field of economics will be announced next Monday. Let us know that this time there is also President Donald Trump of America in the race for Nobel Prizes for peace. He has been nominated for a peace deal between Israel and the UAE.