Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/10/2023 – 18:27

This year’s Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine will be announced this Monday, at 6:30 am, Brasília time. This year’s big bet is that a discovery related to the coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) and the covid-19 pandemic will finally be awarded.

In addition to the medal and diploma, the laureate takes home a substantial amount of money, 11 million Swedish kronor (around R$4.8 million). The Medicine prize has been awarded since 1901, when the award began, following the guidelines left posthumously in the will of the Swedish chemist and inventor Alfred Nobel (1833-1896).

In total, 113 Physiology and Medicine prizes have already been awarded. Last year, the big winner was Swedish geneticist Svante Paabo, responsible for sequencing the DNA of Neanderthals – an extinct species of hominids. Paabo was also responsible for the discovery of a new species of hominin, the Denisovans.

And, most importantly: the geneticist demonstrated how these now extinct hominids were related to Homo sapiens 70,000 years ago, when our ancestors began to leave Africa to conquer the rest of the planet, bequeathing us part of their genetic code.

A fun fact about Paabo: he is the son of Swedish biochemist Sune Bergstorm (1916-2004), winner of the Nobel Prize for Physiology and Medicine in 1982 – exactly forty years before his son was awarded the same prize. Bergstsorm was awarded a laureate along with two other scientists for their discoveries about prostaglandins – lipid compounds with effects similar to those of hormones. This is the only father and son duo to be awarded the Medicine prize.

In 2021, the Nobel Prize for Medicine went to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian “for the discovery of temperature and touch receptors”. The previous year, Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M.Rice were awarded prizes for discovering the hepatitis C virus. William G Kaelin, Peter J. Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza were awarded in 2019 “for discovering how cells adapt to the availability of oxygen”.

In more than a century of awards, only 12 women have been awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine. The first of them only in 1947, the American Gerty Cori, who shared the prize with two men. One of them was her husband, Carl Ferdinand Cori, with whom she carried out essential research to better understand diabetes.

The only woman to win the award without sharing it with other scientists in this category was Barbara McClintock, in 1983, for her discoveries about the so-called “jumping genes”, which transit the genome and are capable of moving and replicating in segments of the DNA.