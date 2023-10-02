Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman were responsible for research that helped develop messenger RNA vaccines

The Hungarian Katalin Kariko and the North American Drew Weissman were awarded this Monday (October 2, 2023) with the Nobel Prize for Medicine 2023. According to the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute, in Sweden, they were awarded “for his discoveries about nucleoside base modifications” that allowed the development of effective mRNA (messenger RNA) vaccines against Covid-19.

According to the Nobel committee, the “groundbreaking discoveries“from scientists”have fundamentally changed” understanding “how mRNA interacts with the immune system”. With this, they contributed to the creation of a number “unprecedented“of vaccines”during one of the greatest threats to human health in modern times”. Here’s the complete (PDF – 1 MB) of the statement, in English. Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman will share the prize of 11 million Swedish crowns (about R$5 million).

mRNA technology has been used for decades and is not restricted to immunizations. However, it was in the fight against the covid-19 virus that it gained notoriety. It was used, for example, by Pfizer and Moderna in their vaccines against Covid-19.

The vaccine is made from a synthetic mRNA agent, which corresponds to a specific protein of the infectious agent rather than the agent itself. This causes cells to produce specific proteins to fight the disease.

In the case of covid-19, the mRNA used is a stretch of RNA responsible for giving the recipe for cells to produce exactly the protein spike of Sars-CoV-2, used to enter the body’s cells. mRNA is inside a lipid whose function is to enter cells so that they produce their own protein spike.

The cells then process this protein and present it to T lymphocytes. These T lymphocytes, present in the immune system, are responsible for fighting the virus whenever they come into contact with it.

According to the Nobel committee, Hungarian biochemist Katalin Karikó dedicated herself to developing methods to use mRNA to combat diseases. In the 1990s, American scientist Drew Weissman joined her research, starting “a fruitful collaboration between the 2, focusing on how different types of RNA interact with the immune system”.

They found that the inflammatory response caused in previous experiences using the technology “was almost abolished when base modifications were included in the mRNA”. This was, according to Nobel, “a paradigm shift” in understanding how cells recognize and respond to different forms of mRNA.

“Karikó and Weissman immediately understood that their discovery had profound significance for the use of mRNA as a treatment. These seminal results were published in 2005, 15 years before the Covid-19 pandemic.”, the statement reads.

