The scientist will receive a reward of just under one million euros (11 million SEK). The prize will be awarded in two months, on December 10th in Oslo

The announcement of Nobel Prize for Medicine 2023 will be given at 11.45am on Monday 2 October at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.

In 2022 the award was awarded to the Swedish biologist Svante Pbo for his discoveries on the genome and human evolution. The victory was linked to his discoveries regarding the genomes of extinct hominids and human evolution. The research of the Swedish biologist, who sequenced the Neanderthal genome, was recently recalled as part of the study carried out by the Mario Negri Institute in Bergamo on Neanderthal genes linked to severe Covid. See also OsservaSalute: Italians at risk between disease, old age and health care in crisis

The Nobel Prize for Physics will be awarded on Tuesday 3 October; Wednesday 4 October the one for Chemistry; Thursday 5 October the one for Literature; Friday 6 October the one for peace. The last announcement, the Economy, scheduled for Monday 9 October

scientists often receive the prize decades after their groundbreaking research: nearly half of the winners receive the Prize more than 20 years after the research that made them Nobel-worthy.

A decision has been made. Ballots have been counted by the Nobel Assembly. Who has been awarded the 2023 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine? Find out at 11:30 CEST today.

Photo: Yanan Li pic.twitter.com/fLrEr0fqPn — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 2, 2023