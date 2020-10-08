The French writer, member of the Goncourt academy, deplores the absence of a “real status” for poetry in our country. “In Italy, poets are invited to large rooms of 1000 people to read their poetry, it is unthinkable in France”.

The Swedish academy surprised Thursday, October 8 by awarding the 2020 Nobel Prize for Literature to the American Louise Glück. This poet, little known and never translated in France, published sixteen collections between 1968 and 2014 and obtained the Pulitzer Prize for poetry in 1993. Pierre Assouline, French writer and member of the Goncourt academy, deplores the absence of Franceinfo. a “true status” for poetry in France.

“I guess she has more notoriety in the United States, not only because she was the Pulitzer Prize, but also the National Book Award in 2014, and then because poetry and poets have a real status in countries like the United States or Great Britain, which is not, unfortunately, the case in France “, considers Pierre Assouline. “What strikes me is that despite this American notoriety, in France, it was never published, laments the writer. His poems have only appeared in excellent journals such as Europe and especially the journal Poésie, and then it is mainly L’Iris sauvage, which is his best known poem. But it’s sad because there is a work. “

This is not the first time that poetry has been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature. “There are real poets who have been glorified and consecrated by the Nobel Prize because in Sweden and Scandinavia poetry has real status, says Pierre Assouline. This is also the case in Italy, where poets are invited to large rooms of 1000 people to read their poetry, it is unthinkable in France “, regret it member of the Goncourt academy. “Unfortunately, in the French cultural exception, there is also this”.

You will see that, of course, it will be published all of a sudden in France but it is not even sure that it is by a major publisher.Pierre Assoulineto franceinfo

Pierre Assouline has just started reading Louise Glück’s work: “Translators and academics who are interested in poetry in France, know Louise Glück. There are studies that have appeared and the extracts which are given, in English, of course, it is not yet translated, give want to go and see. It is all the same a light which is given on an author whom one does not know and which, obviously, in a country where poetry counts, the United States, it has already thrilled a certain number of readers “, he concludes.