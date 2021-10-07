Calculation in progress This content is about a fact that is still being investigated by the newsroom. We will have more information soon.

The Nobel Prize in Literature 2021 was awarded this Thursday to writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, born in Zanzibar (Tanzania), author of ten novels and several short stories about refugees.

The choice was made for “its uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of refugees in the abyss between cultures and continents,” announced the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

Abdulrazak Gurnah was born in Zanzibar in 1948 and arrived in England as a refugee in the 1960s. He began writing at age 21 as a refugee. Although his native language is Swahili, the author wrote his works in English.

“In Abdulrazak Gurnah’s treatment of the refugee experience, the focus is on identity and self-image. The characters find themselves in a hiatus between cultures and continents, between an existing life and an emerging life; it is an insecure state that can never be resolved,” says the Academy in a statement.

Among his books are “Memory of Departure”, “Pilgrims Way” and “Dottie”, which deal with the life of immigrants in the UK; “Paradise”, which tells the story of a young hero’s growth and offers a detailed description of the colonization of East African countries in the late 19th century; and “Admiring Silence”, about a young man who leaves Zanzibar for England, where he marries and becomes a teacher.

Until his recent retirement, Gurnah was Professor of English and Postcolonial Literature at the University of Kent, UK. He is the fifth African to win a Nobel Prize in Literature, and the first laureate on the African continent in nearly two decades.

Who are the 2021 Nobel Prize winners

This year’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry went to Benjamin List and David WC MacMillan, scientists who developed a tool for building molecules that led to advances in the pharmaceutical industry and the creation of “greener” compounds.

The Nobel Prize in Physics was announced on Tuesday to Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi. The Committee said that their work is essential to understanding the changes in the Earth’s climate and how humanity influences those changes.

On Monday, the Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology was awarded to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their studies of how the human body perceives heat and touch, which led to the development of pain relievers.

Other 2021 Nobel Prize winners will be announced in the coming days. See the schedule: