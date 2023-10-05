admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 05/10/2023 – 8:09

The 64-year-old author is honored for “his innovative plays and prose that give voice to the unspeakable”, says the Swedish Academy. The 2023 Nobel Prize for Literature was awarded to Norwegian writer Jon Fosse, 64, he announced this Thursday (05 /10) the Swedish Academy.

He received the award for “his innovative plays and prose that give voice to the unspeakable,” the Academy said.

In addition to more than 25 plays, the author also published novels, essays, poetry collections and a series of children’s books over four decades.

Fosse’s work, according to his publisher, has been translated into more than 40 languages, and there have been more than a thousand different productions of his plays.

In an interview with the Reuters news agency after the announcement this Thursday, Fosse said that winning the Nobel Prize is both impressive and frightening.

“I am amazed and a little scared. I see this as a reward for literature that, above all, aims to be literature, without other considerations”, said the author.

Fosse, who writes in the less common of the two official versions of the Norwegian language, said he considered the Nobel a recognition of that language and the movement that promotes it, and said he owed the prize to the language itself.

Known as “New Norwegian” and used by just 10% of Norway’s population, Fosse’s version of the language was developed in the 19th century with rural dialects at its base, becoming an alternative to the dominant use of Danish after a union of 400 years with Denmark.

Nobel Prize for Literature controversies

In 2022, the Nobel Prize for Literature was awarded to French writer Annie Ernaux, known for her autobiographical novels and memoirs, generally quite short and based on experiences of class and gender.

The previous year, the laureate had been the Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah. He was only the sixth winner with African roots – the Nobel was often criticized for prioritizing European and American authors, in addition to being awarded to more men, with only 16 women among the more than one hundred winners.

Both the 2021 and 2020 prizes, awarded to American poet Louise Glück, followed years of controversy and scandals involving the Nobel Prize for Literature.

In 2018, the delivery was postponed after allegations of a sex scandal within the #MeToo movement shook the 18 members of the Swedish Academy, which organizes the Nobel Prize for Literature, causing the exodus of several of its members.

The organization overcame the period, but was criticized again in 2019 for awarding the Nobel Prize for Literature to Austrian novelist Peter Handke, involved in controversy for having been accused of condoning war crimes in Serbia.