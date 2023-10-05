According to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, the author was awarded “for his innovative plays and prose that give voice to the unspeakable”

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded this Thursday (5.Oct.2023) the Norwegian author Jon Fosse with the Nobel Prize for Literature 2023 “for his innovative plays and prose that give voice to the unspeakable”.

According to the Nobel committee, “his immense work” covers “a variety of genres” and consists “in a wealth of plays, novels, poetry collections, essays, children’s books and translations”. Although “is today one of the most represented playwrights in the worldthe”, the author “also became increasingly recognized for his prose”. Fosse will receive 11 million Swedish krona (around R$5 million).

Jon Fosse was born in 1959 in Haugesund, on the Norwegian west coast. In statement (PDF – 276 kB), the Nobel committee says his debut novel, “Raudt, svart” (“Red, black”, in Portuguese) is “as rebellious as it is emotionally raw”. The work “addressed the topic of suicide and, in many ways, set the tone.” for the author’s career. The book was released in 1983 and there is still no translation in Brazil.

According to the Nobel committee, Fosse “combines strong local ties, both linguistic and geographical, with modernist artistic techniques”. The author has “a lot in common” with your “great precursor” in Norwegian literature, Tarjei Vesaas. He maintains affinities with names such as Samuel Beckett, Thomas Bernhard and Georg Trakl.

“Although Fosse shares the negative outlook of his predecessors, it cannot be said that his particular Gnostic vision results in a nihilistic contempt for the world. Indeed, there is great warmth and humor in his work, and a naive vulnerability to his stark images of the human experience.”, the note reads.

The Nobel committee elected “Septology” such as “prose masterpiece” by Fosse – is made up of 3 volumes, completed in 2021.

“At 1,250 pages, the novel is written in the form of a monologue in which an elderly artist speaks to himself as another person. The work progresses seemingly endlessly and without breaking sentences, but is formally held together by repetitions, recurring themes and a fixed period of 7 days. Each of its parts opens with the same phrase and ends with the same prayer to God”, says the statement.

In Brazil, Companhia das Letras published, in September, the book “It’s Ales”, in which the author presents a reflection on love and loss based on the memories of a woman who waits for the return of her husband, who disappeared after leaving on a boat.

