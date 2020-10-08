The poet Louise Glück (77 years old), born in New York in a Hungarian Jewish family, raised on Long Island, lives up to her name, which means luck and happiness in German. She has just won the Nobel Prize for Literature. This crowning will allow to make it better known in French because, until now, it has been very little translated, except, among others, in the journal Europe. The Swedish Academy emphasized “Her characteristic poetic voice, which, with its austere beauty, makes individual existence universal”.

Many times the holder of prizes in her country, in 1993 she received the Pulitzer Prize for her collection The Wild Iris, a polyphonic text conceived as several poems in echo, which challenged modernity by the use of the metaphor of the garden – privileged piece of land in which to cultivate the poem. Louise Glück deliberately shifted the field of the poetic to place it in an immediate relationship to things: flowers, plants (tomato plants), objects (gardening tools) and time, also weeded by the text, according to a movement cyclical punctuated by full hours, others empty, when the fall, the intimate pain, the metaphysical abandonment lie in wait.

Louise Glück cultivates the lived experience of a fragmented self

A teacher at Yale University, Louise Glück established herself in the landscape of contemporary American poetry in the 1960s, with, among other collections, Firstborn (1968), Descending Figure (1980),Averno(2006), a masterful interpretation of Persephone descended to Hell, or evenFaithful and Virtuous Night(2014) which won him the National Book Award. Childhood, the closeness of the links between parents, brothers and sisters are all themes that populate his poetry, which refuses, we are told, any form of lyrical consolation. Her aesthetic of destitution resonates with the work of Emily Dickinson (1830-1886), this great recluse, to which she often alludes in her interviews. Like Emily Dickinson, in fact, Louise Glück cultivates the lived experience of a fragmented self. With her, the ego changes from one collection to another, or even from one poem to another. It is therefore an ambiguous “I”, both singular and plural. Louise Glück is the sixteenth woman to win the Nobel Prize, which had not awarded a poet since 2011.