Finally: climate research has now also received the highest possible scientific award. The Nobel Prize in Physics went to the study of complex systems, and the Earth’s climate is such a complex system. Many different processes that take place at different time and space scales, from a single raindrop to large-scale ocean circulations, play a role in predicting what the climate will look like over the years.

The Nobel Committee of the Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the winners of the prize on Tuesday. It is a shared prize for diverse studies with a common theme. One half of the prize goes to the Japanese Syukuro Manabe (1931) and the German Klaus Hasselmann (1931). They played an important role in the development of climate models. The other half goes to the Italian Georgio Parisi (1948). He receives the prize for his discovery of patterns in complex, chaotic material.

Complexity is not only the subject of the prize, “the prize itself is also complex this year,” says Robbert Dijkgraaf, director of the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton. “What the prices have in common is that they both describe from a physics perspective how we predict complex, chaotic systems in the long term. The math works the same for both subjects, that’s what connects them. It’s nice that the prize shows how broad the physics is.”

Cause of climate change

Manabe is the founder of the physical climate models. In the 1960s he made a model with which he predicted how the temperature on earth will rise due to an increase in CO 2 in the atmosphere. Newer models, with more computing power and more detail, are based on Manabe’s model.

Hasselmann linked climate models to weather models. He sees the weather as somewhat chaotic, as a kind of noise over the climate forecasts. He also made an important contribution to determining the cause of climate change. He devised a method that allows scientists to distinguish between human and natural influences on the climate. His method proved that humans are the cause of climate change.

Parisi did not work on climate models, but on spinning glass. That is a mixture of copper and iron with a crazy orientation of the magnetic parts. Normally, in standard magnets, the magnetic parts all point in a certain direction, but in spin glass, that orientation is random. Parisi nevertheless found a pattern in the chaos by studying how the atoms behave as a group in the spinning glass. “A bit like birds in a flock,” says Daniel Bonn, a physicist at the University of Amsterdam. “To understand the system, the flock, you don’t look at one bird, but at the collective behavior of the birds and how they behave among themselves.”

“Chaotic systems such as spin glass are also important in climate models,” says Dijkgraaf. “The climate is a composition of many random processes together, sometimes on a microscopic scale. Parisi shows us that complexity is no excuse for not predicting the climate.”

Irreversible Consequences

Maarten Krol, professor of air quality and atmospheric chemistry in Wageningen, thinks the prize is justified and emphasizes that climate models are now crucial. “We don’t have extra soil to conduct experiments with in the lab. The only way to predict when the west of the Netherlands will be flooded by rising sea levels is with models.”

Anna von der Heydt, associate professor of fluid dynamics and turbulence at Utrecht University, sees this Nobel Prize as a boost for climate predictions: “A lot of research is now being done into the irreversible consequences of climate change, for example the melting of the ice caps, sea ice and permafrost. Many theories from the study of complex systems are used in that research.”

It is special that the Nobel Prize in Physics goes to such a social theme. The Nobel Prize in Economics and the Peace Prize have already gone to climate. The United Nations Climate Change Conference will be held on October 31. Then countries will jointly reformulate their plans to achieve the climate goals of the Paris Agreement.

Manabe, Hasselmann and Parisi will receive an amount of 10 million Swedish crowns (about 955,000 euros) and a gold medal with an image of Alfred Nobel. The money will be divided among the winners.

With the cooperation of Bram van Duinen

Klaus Hasselmann madrigal choir

Klaus Hasselmann (1931, Hamburg) developed models for ocean currents as a student in Hamburg. He obtained his doctorate in 1957 in Göttingen. In the 1960s he worked at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in California, where he worked with colleagues and atmospheric CO 2 scientist Charles David Keeling started a madrigal choir. Until his retirement in 1999, he was director of the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology in Hamburg and scientific director of the German climate computing center.

Syukuro Manabe discouraged

Syukuro Manabe (1931, Shingu, Japan) comes from a family of doctors and wanted to be as a child, until he became fascinated by mathematics and physics. He was discouraged by compatriot Hideki Yukawa’s Nobel Prize. “I can never compete with such smart people.” He received his PhD in Tokyo and is now an investigative meteorologist with the US Weather Bureau and NOAA. He also teaches at Princeton University.