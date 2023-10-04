Nobel Prize for Chemistry 2023: here are the three winners





The Academy of Nobel decided to award the prize for Chemistry to three researchers active in USA in the sector nanotechnologies. This is Moungi Bawendiof the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Louis Brus of Columbia University, and Alexei Ekimov who works at Nanocrystals Technology, “for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots“. The morning’s news leak was therefore confirmed. The names of the Nobel Prize winners for Chemistry were anticipated by the Swedish press: it would be a sensational gaffe a few hours before the announcementscheduled for late morning at Stockholm. in both cases a press release is quoted that would have been posted by mistake and then immediately deleted from Academy website.

“Independently of each other – explains the Nobel Academy – Ekimov and Brus they managed to create quantum dots and Bawendi has revolutionized chemical production. Today, quantum dots illuminate computer monitors and television screens based on QLED technology. They also add nuance to the light of some LED lamps, and biochemists and doctors use them to map biological tissues.” The Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded 115 times to 194 scholars between 1901 and 2023. Frederick Sanger and Barry Sharpless received it twicetherefore the number of people awarded drops to 192.

