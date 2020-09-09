Highlights: 2020 Nobel Prize for Chemistry announced

Two scientists were given for genome editing

Emmanuel Sharpenchi and Jennifer Doudna

Honor for finding the way of genome editing

Stockholm

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry for 2020 for the year 2020 in Chemistry (Chemistry) was announced on Wednesday. This year’s award has been given to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna for finding a way to do genome editing. This award often honors works that are being widely used today.

Who got last year

The winners of the Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm announced the winners on Wednesday. Last year, the scientists who made lithium-ion batteries – John B. Goodinf, M. Stanley Wittingham and Akira Yoshino – were awarded the Nobel Prize. The Nobel Prize carries a gold medal, an amount of one crore Swedish krona (about 8.20 million rupees). Swedish krona is the currency of Sweden. The award is given in the name of Swedish scientist Alfred Nobel.

Nobel given for Physics and Medicine

Earlier this year, three scientists were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for their discovery of black holes. Roger Penrose of Britain has received this prestigious award for blackhole exploration and Germany’s Reinhard Gängel and America’s Andrea Gage for the discovery of a ‘supermassive compact object’ in the center of the galaxy. At the same time, the Nobel Prize for Medicine was announced for American scientists – Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice and UK-born scientist Michael Huffton.

Trump is also in the race

According to the Nobel Prize institution, this week, Nobel Prizes will be announced in the fields of chemistry, literature and peace. At the same time, Nobel Prizes in the field of economics will be announced next Monday. Let us know that this time there is also President Donald Trump of America in the race for Nobel Prizes for peace. He has been nominated for a peace deal between Israel and the UAE.