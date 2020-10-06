new Delhi: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award one part of the Nobel Prize for Physics to Roger Penrose in 2020 and the other jointly to Reinhard Gängel and Andrea Gage. It was told by Roger Penrose that the General Theory of Relativity can be predicated by the Black Hole Formation. At the same time, Reinhardt and Andrea discovered the supermassive compact object in the center of our galaxy.

Secretary of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Horan Hanson announced the award. The award carries a cash prize of more than $ 1.1 million with a gold medal. The award is given in the name of the Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel.

Earlier yesterday or Monday, the 2020 Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded to Harvey J. Altar, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice for the discovery of “Hepatitis C”. The Nobel Prize Committee said on Twitter, “Blood-borne hepatitis causes cirrhosis and liver cancer in people all over the world. All three contributed decisively in the fight against it. Nobel committee head Thomas Pearlman announced it in Stockholm Of

BREAKING NEWS:

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2020 #NobelPrize in Physics with one half to Roger Penrose and the other half jointly to Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez. pic.twitter.com/MipWwFtMjz – The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2020

Please tell that this award is given by the Nobel Foundation. It is given in memory of the Swedish scientist Alfred Banard Nobel. Before his death, Alfred Banard Nobel had reserved a large part of his property for a trust. His wish was that every year those people are honored with the interest of this money, then they do the best work for mankind. The amount of Alfred Banard Nobel is deposited in a Swedish bank, and every year the interest earned on it gives the Nobel Foundation Nobel Prize. The first Nobel Peace Prize was given in 1901 for peace.

What is the Nobel Foundation

It was established on 29 June 1901. The purpose of this foundation is to conduct the Nobel Prize financially. There are a total of five people in this foundation. The head of this foundation is selected by the King of Council of Sweden. The Nobel Prize is announced every year in October. On December 10, the prize and money is given to those who win the Nobel Prize. Please tell that Alfred Nobel’s death anniversary is on 10 December.

How much money does a Nobel Prize winner get?

The person who wins the Nobel Prize is also given the prize money along with a Nobel Medal and Diploma. The winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize will be given 9 million Swedish crowns (SEK). Convert this amount into Indian rupees, then this amount will be about 6.45 crores. Please tell that this amount keeps increasing and decreasing. Actually before the year 2017, the winners of Nobel Prizes used to get 8 million Swedish crowns but in 2017 it has been increased to 9 million Swedish crowns (US $ 1.12 million). If two or more persons are jointly given the Nobel Prize in an area, an equal amount is distributed among them.

How to fill the nomination for Nobel and what is the selection process

The nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize can be filled by anyone who meets the nomination criteria. No invitation letter is required to fill the nomination. The information of the person who enrolled is kept secret even after 50 years. The Nobel Committee selects the Nobel Peace Prize winners from among those nominated.

The process of filing nominations starts from September. Nomination can be sent before 1 February. After this, the committee discusses these names and a list is prepared between February and March. After this it is sent for advisor review from March to August. In October, the committee selects the name. The selection is based on the voting of all the members of the committee. After this, the names of the winners are announced. They are given awards in December.

Important facts related to Nobel Prize you should know

1-Prizes for peace are given in Oslo while all other awards are given in Stockholm.

2- Maximum 3 people can be awarded in a year in a given field.

3-If 2 persons have got the same award in common, then the money will be shared between them.

Which Indians have received the Nobel Prize so far

Mahatma Gandhi, who won independence due to non-violence in India, received nomination 5 times but never received the Nobel Prize for Peace. The Indian people who received the Nobel Prize are Ravindranath Tagore, Hargovind Khurana, CV Raman, VAS Naipaul, Venkata Ramakrishnan, Mother Teresa, Subramanian Chandrasekhar, Kailath Satyarthi, RK Pachauri and Amartya Sen.