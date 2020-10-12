new Delhi: This year the Nobel Prize in the field of economics has been given to Paul R. Milagro and Robert B. Wilson. The Nobel Prize Committee on Monday announced the sixth and final award winners of this year.

Milgro and Wilson have been awarded this award for improving auction theory (auction theory) and inventing new methods of auction.

BREAKING NEWS:

The 2020 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded to Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson “for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats.”#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/tBAblj1xf8 – The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 12, 2020

Nobel Peace Prize

Earlier, the Norwegian Nobel Committee decided to give the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize to the World Food Program (WFP). This organization has been fighting the fight against hunger worldwide since the year 1961. This ensures that the population of countries can be given basic strength through food security. Under the Nobel Prize, a gold medal, an amount of one crore Swedish krona (about 8.27 crores) is given. Swedish Krona is the currency of Sweden. The award is given in the name of Swedish scientist Alfred Nobel. Earlier, this year’s Nobel Prize has been announced in many fields including chemistry and physics.

Nobel Prize for Literature

The Nobel Prize for Literature for the year 2020 was announced on Thursday. US poet Louise Gulk has been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature this year. Announcing the award, the Swedish Academy has tweeted that the Nobel Prize for Literature for the year 2020 is being given to American litterateur Louise Galk for poetry giving voice to personal existence. Let me tell you that Lewis is a very respected writer. She is also very active on social issues.

Earlier on Wednesday announced the award of two Nobel Scientists for the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing a method of “genome editing” that will prove to be helpful in the treatment of genetic diseases and even cancer. Went.

The Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm won the prestigious award by Emmanue Shappentiye and Jennifer A. Announced to give to Donna. This is the first time that two women in the field of chemistry have been announced to be awarded this award simultaneously,

French scientist Shapantei and American scientist Jennifer developed a method called ‘CRISPR / CAS 9’ (Crisper / Kas9), which can be used to more precisely replace the DNA of animals, plants and microbes.