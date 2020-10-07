new Delhi: This year’s Chemistry Nobel Prize has been awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna for finding a way of genome editing. The panel of ‘Swedish Academy of Sciences’ has announced this. Let us know that through this award, those works are often awarded, which are being widely used practically today.

The 2020 #NobelPrize in Chemistry has been awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna “for the development of a method for genome editing.” pic.twitter.com/CrsnEuSwGD – The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2020

Let us know that the scientists who made lithium-ion batteries last year – John B. Goodinf, M. Stanley Wittingham and Akira Yoshino, were awarded the Nobel Prize.

Nobel Prize for Physics

Earlier, in 2020, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences decided to award a portion of the Nobel Prize for Physics to Roger Penrose and another part jointly to Reinhard Gängel and Andrea Gage. It was told by Roger Penrose that the General Theory of Relativity can be predicated by the Black Hole Formation. At the same time, Reinhardt and Andrea discovered the supermassive compact object in the center of our galaxy.

Secretary of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Horan Hanson announced the award. The award carries a cash prize of more than $ 1.1 million with a gold medal. The award is given in the name of the Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel.

Nobel Prize in Medicine

On Monday, the 2020 Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded to Harvey J. Altar, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice for the discovery of “Hepatitis C”. The Nobel Prize Committee said on Twitter, “Blood-borne hepatitis causes cirrhosis and liver cancer in people all over the world. All three contributed decisively in the fight against it. Nobel committee head Thomas Pearlman announced it in Stockholm Of