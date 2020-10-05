The Nobel Prize in the field of medicine has been announced in the Stockholm city of Sweden. This year’s Nobel Prize has been awarded to Harvey Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles Rice. These scientists have been given to search for Hepatitis C virus. These scientists have been given a reward of about 11 lakh 20 thousand dollars.This amount will be distributed equally to all three. These awards were announced in Stockholm city of Sweden, like every year. Other Nobel Prizes will be announced this week. Michael Houghton is from the University of Alberta and Charles Rice Rockefeller University.

According to the Nobel Prize institution, this week, Nobel Prizes will be announced in the fields of Physics, Chemistry, Literature and Peace. At the same time, Nobel prizes in the field of economics will be announced on next Monday. Let me tell you that this time there is also President Donald Trump of America in the race for Nobel Prizes of Peace. He has been nominated for a peace deal between Israel and the UAE.