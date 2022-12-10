Ales Bialiatski, from Belarus, and the organizations Memorial (Russia) and Center for Civil Liberties (Ukraine) were laureates.

This Saturday (Dec.10, 2022), the winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize received their honors at a ceremony in Oslo, capital of Norway. In the speeches, the recipients criticized the war promoted by Russia in Ukraine.

The winners were the activist Ales Bialiatski, from Belarus, and the organizations Memorial (Russia) and Center for Civil Liberties (Ukraine). In notethe Nobel Committee declared that the honorees “made a remarkable effort to document war crimes, human rights abuses and abuse of power”.

Bialiatski is in prison and did not attend the ceremony, but was represented by his wife, Natalya Pinchuk. Representatives of the two awarded organizations, Jan Rachinsky (Memorial) and Oleksandra Matviyckuk (Center for Civil Liberties), attended the event.

In her speech, Pinchuk compiled her husband’s old statements on human rights in Belarus. She also highlighted the risks of defending the minority policy in the country and repeated a statement by Bialiatski: “All of Belarus is in a prison”🇧🇷

The Ukrainian Matviyckuk, director of the Center for Civil Liberties, defended an international tribunal to try Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Aleksander Lukashenko for war crimes.

“The people of Ukraine want peace more than anyone else in the world. But peace cannot be achieved by the country under attack by its weapons.”he declared.

Memorial’s representative, Rachinsky said that “Resisting Russia is fascism”🇧🇷 He called the conflict “craziness” and claimed that the Russians distorted the “citizens mind” to pass off the conflict to the neighboring nation as a pro-Moscow fight.

🇧🇷[A] Russian mass media refer to unprovoked armed invasion of a neighboring country, annexation of territories, terror against civilians in occupied areas and war crimes justified by the need to fight fascism.”completed the Russian.

