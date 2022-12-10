The winners of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize defended the work of civil society and criticized Russia and its allies as they received the honor this Saturday in Oslo, Norway. Natallia Pinchuk, representing Belarusian Ales Bialiatski; the director of the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties, Oleksandra Matviychuk; and Yan Rachinsky, representative of the Russian organization Memorial, attended the ceremony today.

“Ales and all of us know the importance and risk of fulfilling the mission of human rights defenders, especially in the tragic moment of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine,” Pinchuk said in a speech. Bialiatski and the two organizations won the prize for “promoting the right to criticize power and protecting the fundamental rights of citizens, as well as for their efforts to document war crimes, abuses of human rights and power,” said Nobel Committee President, Berit Reiss-Andersen.

In the statement, Pinchuk cited some previous statements by her husband and others he made to her, in the only visit he was able to make, in almost a year and a half that the activist has been in prison. “All of Belarus is in prison” is one of the mottos of Bialiatski, a staunch critic of the Russian government for supporting the regime in his home country.

In his speech, Matviychuk accused Russia of deliberately attacking civilians in order to curb resistance and occupy all of Ukraine. The Ukrainian activist is opposed to negotiations with Russia and guaranteed that there is a struggle “between authoritarianism and democracy”, but not between the two former Soviet republics. “We have to establish an international court and take [Vladimir] Putin, Aleksandr [Lukashenko] and other war criminals to justice,” said Matviychuk.

Rachinski, in turn, recalled the work of the NGO Memorial, which he represents, in documenting the repression in Russian territory. “Today, the number of political prisoners in Russia exceeds the total for the entire Soviet Union at the beginning of the perestroika period in the 1980s,” he said.