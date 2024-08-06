Dhaka, Bangladesh.- Nobel Prize-winning economist Muhammad Yunus has been named interim head of Bangladesh’s government, a key step toward restoring order after weeks of protests that led to the departure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from the country.

The decision to tap the famous development banker was announced by the office of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, who earlier met with the country’s armed forces and protest leaders. They called for Yunus to take over.

“The country is now in a transitional period. It is important to form an interim government as soon as possible to overcome this crisis,” Shahabuddin said.

Yunus will return to Bangladesh “soon,” protest leader Nahid Islam told a televised briefing in the capital Dhaka on Tuesday evening. He added that members of the interim government have yet to be named.

What began in late June as peaceful protests to abolish a quota on government jobs has spiraled into deadly unrest in recent weeks with demonstrators seeking to oust Hasina. Her sudden resignation came after a weekend of clashes between students and government supporters that has raised the death toll since mid-July to about 350 people, according to media reports and data from local hospitals and police stations.

Yunus’s main task will be to restore calm after Hasina, who built Bangladesh into an economic success story but ruled with an iron fist, fled to India on Monday. Shahabuddin, backed by the country’s military, has vowed to hold elections “as soon as possible.”

Yunus, 84, has been a pioneer in microcredit as a tool to fight poverty. He had faced legal problems during Hasina’s government that he had described as politically motivated.

Hasina was the world’s longest-serving female prime minister. In January, she won a fourth term as prime minister in elections that were boycotted by her opponents and voters alike. The United States, Bangladesh’s biggest buyer of exports, had criticized the vote and imposed visa restrictions on members of Hasina’s party and security officials.

While Hasina’s Awami League party dominates parliament, the military has not invited any of its members to talks to form an interim government. Thousands of recently jailed protesters were freed on Monday, including opposition leader and former prime minister Khaleda Zia.