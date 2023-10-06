Home page World

A National Library employee shows a gold Nobel Prize medal. © Fernando Vergara/AP/dpa

Most recently, the Norwegian Nobel Committee focused primarily on human rights. Are the Norwegians focusing on a different topic this time?

Oslo – As the highlight of Nobel Prize Week, this year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner will be announced today. At 11 a.m. the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo plans to announce who will be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

In view of the ongoing tense world situation with the war in Ukraine, the climate crisis and other conflicts, there are enough candidates: 259 personalities and 92 organizations are in the running this year. The total number of 351 nominees is the second highest ever. The Nobel institutions traditionally keep secret who is among the nominees for 50 years.

The Nobel Peace Prize is considered the most important political prize in the world. It is often awarded to a single person or organization, but as in the previous year, the Nobel Committee can also award it to up to three laureates at the same time.

Last year, the prize went to the imprisoned Belarusian human rights lawyer Ales Byaljazki as well as the human rights organizations Memorial from Russia and Center for Civil Liberties from Ukraine. They were honored, among other things, for their commitment to civil societies in their home countries, the right to criticize power and the protection of the basic rights of citizens.

Nobel Peace Prize for climate protection is conceivable

Who gets the Nobel Prize is always a big secret. This leads to great speculation every year. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj was recently seen as the favorite among betting providers – but peace researchers consider this to be rather unlikely because Zelenskyj and Ukraine are still in a defensive war against Russia.

The director of the Oslo Peace Research Institute Prio, Henrik Urdal,’s annual favorites list includes the human rights activists Narges Mohammadi from Iran and Mahbuba Seraj from Afghanistan. The director of the Stockholm peace research institute Sipri, Dan Smith, considers a Nobel Peace Prize for climate protection to be a good idea – given the numerous extreme weather events this summer.

Such an award would focus on climate change and its connections to insecurity and conflict, Smith told the German Press Agency ahead of this year’s announcement. His suggestion: Half of the Nobel Prize could go to the climate movement Fridays for Future, initiated by the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, and the other half could honor the important contribution of indigenous peoples to the topic, for example in the person of the Brazilian chief Raoni Metuktire.

Announcement of further winners

The Nobel Peace Prize is the only Nobel Prize that is not awarded in the Swedish capital Stockholm, but in the Norwegian capital Oslo. The winners in the categories of medicine, physics, chemistry and literature had already been announced in Stockholm from Monday to Thursday. At the end of this year’s prize announcements, the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences will follow on Monday.

This year, all awards are worth eleven million Swedish crowns (around 950,000), one million crowns more than in previous years. They are then traditionally presented on December 10th, the anniversary of the death of the Swedish dynamite inventor and prize donor Alfred Nobel (1833-1896). dpa