A court in Minsk, capital of Belarus, sentenced this Friday (3) to ten years in prison human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, one of the winners of the last edition of the Nobel Peace Prize. The information is from Viasna, the NGO chaired by him. Judge Marina Zapasnik found Bialiatski and three other activists from the organization guilty of smuggling by an organized group and financing collective actions that seriously undermined public order.

According to the Associated Press news agency, Bialiatski and two other activists were arrested in 2021, after mass protests in the 2020 elections, which gave Alexander Lukashenko a new mandate. The other activist convicted this Friday had left Belarus before being arrested.

Lukashenko has ruled the former Soviet country since 1994. In the last election, he led a brutal crackdown on protesters, the biggest in the country’s history, with more than 35,000 arrested and thousands of people beaten by the police.

Bialiatski and his colleagues were accused by the Public Ministry of acting as an organized group between April 2016 and the month of arrest. Prosecutor Oleksandr Korol had asked for sentences of between nine and 12 years of deprivation of liberty. During the trial, the defendants, who were kept in a cage in the courtroom, pleaded not guilty.

According to the lawsuit, they “prepare citizens to participate in collective actions that seriously undermine public order, and also funded and provided material support to such actions under the guise of defending human rights and charitable activities”. The indictment alleges that they received money from various structures and funds from a foreign company. Then, with the help of others, they sent at least 201,000 euros (R$ 1.11 million) and US$ 54,000 (R$ 281,200) to Lithuania.

On January 13 of this year, the activists, considered political prisoners by Viasna, made the last statements in Belarusian. Bialiatski assured that “the process against us, the Viasna human rights activists, is politically motivated.” According to the Nobel Peace Prize, in addition, Belarus is “saturated with mass repressions and total violations of human rights that affect society during and after the 2020 election campaign”.

“Instead of listening to the voice of the people, a stronger reaction came to Belarus. Obviously, the political decision of the authorities was to crush and destroy civil society in Belarus,” he added. Convicts may appeal against the sentence.