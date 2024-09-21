Home policy

From: Florian Naumann

Press Split

Ukraine continues to struggle for help against Russia. Nobel Peace Prize winner Matwijtschuk warns against drawing false conclusions: “Terror” reigns in the occupied territories.

Munich – Only on Friday evening, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) confirmed: Germany will support Kyiv in Ukraine War not send Taurus cruise missiles. The more or less clearly stated background is the fear of an escalation with the nuclear power Russia. The Ukrainian Nobel Peace Prize winner Oleksandra Matwijtschuk has spoken to IPPEN.MEDIA has now shown understanding for this attitude – but at the same time she warned urgently: If support for Ukraine is not forthcoming, a “catastrophe” threatens for the entire world.

Concern about nuclear escalation: “I have empathy – they don’t want to accept reality”

“I have empathy with these people,” said Matwijtschuk in the interview on Saturday (21 September) with a view to Scholz’s attitude, but also general concern in Germany. “Because they do not want to accept the reality that the world order as we knew it is at an end.” The entire United Nations system of peace and security “is collapsing before our eyes,” she added. So far, this has been felt in Syria, Myanmar and Afghanistan, for example – and now in Europe with the war in Ukraine.

Russia has threatened consequences if US long-range missiles are stationed in Germany. © Kay Nietfeld/Alexander Zemlianichenko/dpa (montage)

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has so far got away with it “unpunished,” she stressed. And authoritarian states such as China, Iran and North Korea are watching this closely. They could also decide to use violence to achieve their geopolitical goals, warned Matwijtschuk: “If we are afraid to leave our comfort zone today, catastrophe awaits us tomorrow.”

Dispute over Taurus in Ukraine war: Nobel Prize winner expects delivery – “but time is running out”

Ukraine always experiences the same scenario when it asks for weapons, explained the human rights lawyer: Even with modern tanks or F16 fighter jets, there was initially a “sharp debate” before these resources were delivered. “In this respect, I am sure that this decision will be changed,” said Matwijtschuk, referring to the controversial Taurus delivery or permission to use Western weapons against targets deeper in Russia: “But time is running out.”

Oleksandra Matwijtschuk (archive photo). © IMAGO/Fredrik Varfjell

“The problem is that people in Ukraine perceive time very differently than people in Germany or France,” she explained. “Because in a war, for us, time is converted into countless deaths.” Every day of delay results in countless deaths on the battlefields, in the hinterland and in the occupied territories. “Politicians can explain these delays with fears of escalation. But Russia has already crossed all red lines.”

“Peace” with Putin’s Russia? “An occupation does not reduce suffering, it only makes it invisible”

Matwijtschuk warned in conversation with IPPEN.MEDIA at the same time, he warned against the assumption that a diplomatic compromise with Russia would mean peace. Moscow had established terror against civilians in its struggle for control over the occupied territories. “The Russians have deliberately wiped out an active local minority; journalists, mayors, volunteers, clergy, teachers, for example. They are bringing Ukrainian children to Russia to have them raised ‘Russian’.”

Russia fires missiles at children’s hospital in Kyiv: Photos show shocking scenes View photo gallery

The population there lives in a grey area without protection or legal means. “To be clear: an occupation does not reduce human suffering, it only makes it invisible,” stressed Matwijtschuk. This is another reason why a clear goal is needed: a victory for Ukraine over the aggressor Russia. “We need a common strategy – and we cannot have a strategy with our international partners if we have not defined a common goal,” she warned.

Matwijtschuk received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022 as chairwoman of the human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties (CCL). The CCL documented, among other things, human rights violations during the suppression of the Euromaidan protests and later Russian war crimes in occupied territories. The 40-year-old also stressed on Saturday that Ukraine was “very grateful” for the support from Germany: “This helps us to survive.” (fn)