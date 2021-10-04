Nobel Peace Prize Who will grab the Nobel Peace Prize 2021?

The defeat of the pandemic, the climate emergency and the democracy movements of authoritarian states are prominently featured in betting and expert assessments.

Past the year may not have been a jubilee year for peacebuilding, but nonetheless, the Nobel Committee will announce this week the Nobel Peace Prize winner in its traditional way.

The distribution of the Nobel Prizes began on Monday with the announcement of the Medical Prize. The award went to researchers David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian his work on the study of receptors that sense heat and touch.

On Tuesday and Wednesday it will be the turn of the Physics and Chemistry Awards, Thursday the Literature Prize and next Monday the Nobel Prize in Economics.

Traditionally, however, the biggest international attention is focused on the Peace Prize, the recipient of which will be announced this Friday in the Norwegian capital, Oslo.

Worn out years have been marked by the global struggle against the corona pandemic. In many advanced countries, the fight against the disease seems to be fading thanks to vaccinations, but in developing countries, vaccination programs are still in their infancy. It is possible that the Peace Prize will also be related in some way to the fight against the pandemic.

The past year has also seen the chaotic withdrawal of the United States and its allies from Afghanistan. The withdrawal was based on an agreement reached last year between the United States and the extremist Islamic Taliban movement, and ultimately led to the rise of the Taliban as leader of Afghanistan. It can be considered quite unlikely that this series of events would garner the Nobel Prize.

The year has also seen strong efforts for democracy around the world – and their harsh attempts at repression.

In Belarus rose to the attention of a popular movement authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko against. In Russia, an opposition figure Alexei Navalnyin poisoning and imprisonment also received a lot of international attention. At the same time, China has tightened its grip on the Hong Kong democracy movement.

The climate crisis has also received increasing attention, from which scientists have highlighted more alarming information – and which has been prominently highlighted by civil society movements. It is feared that the climate crisis will also lead to greater political instability in the future. Therefore, influencing the matter can rightly be considered as peace work.

HS presents the names that have been raised in speculation. At the same time, it must be remembered that the Nobel Committee may come up with surprising solutions.

Greta Thunberg is a Swedish climate activist.

Greta Thunberg

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg doesn’t need much introductions. For example, the betting site Nicer Odds statistics 18-year-old Thunberg has been nominated as the fifth most likely recipient of the Peace Prize.

Thunberg is a Swedish environmental activist who, at the age of 15, went on a climate strike in front of the Swedish parliament every Friday. Gradually, the climate strike developed into an international phenomenon, and Thunberg was able to speak in prominent forums to world leaders.

Thunberg’s character and clumsy style have also sparked protests, and he is a red garment, especially among civic movements that deny climate change. But if the face of rising global climate activism among young people were to be defined, they would undoubtedly be Thunberg’s.

Patricia Espinosa, Secretary-General of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

UNFCCC and its Secretary-General Patricia Espinosa

Climate change numerous international organizations are doing practical work in the fight against One of the potential recipients of the Peace Prize is the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and its Secretary-General Patricia Espinosa.

For example, director of the Prio Institute for Peace Research in Oslo Henrik Urdal raised in the traditional in their favorite list Potential winner of the UNFCCC and its leader.

According to Urdal, the secretary has an important role to play in coordinating the actions of the world’s states against climate change, as more than 190 states are involved in the agreement. In this way, the UNFCCC is contributing to the development of a “brotherhood of nations”. This was the founder of the Nobel Prize Alfred Nobelin one of the key criteria for the recipient of the Peace Prize.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization.

World Health Organization

Betting sites at the top of the listings for the Peace Prize is the World Health Organization (WHO). The UN agency has had a huge amount of work and responsibility during the corona pandemic.

The WHO is the body that can declare a pandemic, and the organization is also responsible for issuing recommendations for action to states. However, not everything has gone undeniably well.

Among other things, the organization has been criticized for slowing down in the early stages of the corona epidemic and for toothlessness in China, as the communist government initially sought to silence people who openly wanted to share information about the new disease. According to current knowledge, the disease originated in Wuhan, China.

The choice of the WHO as the recipient of the Peace Prize could be seen as a tedious solution, as this would be the second consecutive UN organization to receive the Peace Prize. Last year, the Nobel Prize was awarded to the World Food Program (WFP).

Svyatlana Tsihanouskaya, leader of the Belarusian opposition.

Svyatlana Tsihanouskaya

So Belarusian opposition figure adorns speculation on betting sites as experts Svyatlana Tsihanouskaya.

Tsihanouskaya became one of the main female faces of the Belarusian opposition a year ago, when Belarusian leader Lukashenko violently cracked down on a non-violent popular movement after the fraudulent elections. Tsihanouskaya had set out to challenge Lukashenko’s power as a candidate in the presidential election after her husband Sjarhei Tsihanouskin candidacy was barred. Tsihanouski was later imprisoned.

Tsihanouskaya, like many other opposition figures, has been forced into exile. In addition to him, prisoners from Belarus, among others, have been nominated as Nobel Candidates Maria Kalesnikava mixed Veranika Tsapkala.

Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalnyi.

Alexei Navalnyi

Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalnyi has swung at the top of betting statistics to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

More than a year ago, Navalnyi was poisoned with the novitok neurotoxin in Siberia, after which he was urgently transported to Germany for treatment.

The rehabilitated Navalnyi returned unexpectedly back to Russia at the beginning of the year, where he was immediately arrested. In the expedited trial, he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison, but the verdict has been considered political.

Navalnyi has made revelations about Kremlin corruption. His choice as a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize would probably anger Russia.

Other options: Media organizations and Chinese democracy activists

Last over the years, so-called fake media have gained more influence, especially through social media. Rumors and outright lies are also spread by politicians who may have huge followers on their social media accounts.

One culmination of the spread of lies was seen in the United States in January, when the president Donald Trumpin supporters took over the congress building in Washington. Trump himself had incited them with false allegations of electoral fraud.

Urdal, director of the Norwegian Center for Peace Research, points out that the recipient of the Peace Prize could be Reporters Without Borders, headquartered in France, patrolling the media and websites to check the facts and fight against false media.

There are other organizations that fight for press freedoms on the one hand and factual reporting on the other, such as the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and the International Fact Checking Network (IFCN).

The peace peace has also been entrusted to the Israeli organization B’Tselem, which reports on the occupation of the Palestinian territories. The lists have also been seen sharing information about the oppression of the Uighurs Ilham Tohtin and the leader of the Hong Kong Democracy Movement Natham Law Kwun-Chungin names.