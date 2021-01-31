It is one of the most prestigious distinctions in the world. Each year, the Nobel Peace Prize rewards remarkable actions carried out on the planet. Last October, the World Food Program (WFP) won. It became the eighth United Nations body to receive this internationally recognized award.

Since the creation of this award, 25 organizations have been recognized. Some have even received it on several occasions, such as the International Committee of the Red Cross, crowned in 1917, 1944 and 1963. The Nobel Peace Prize is also a real springboard at the economic level for these organizations. In 1999, Médecins Sans Frontières, honored for its actions, received 900,000 euros from the Nobel committee. If they are rewarded in 2021 for their fight against racism, the 30 groups affiliated with the Black Lives Matter movement could receive nearly a million euros.

The JT

The other subjects of the news