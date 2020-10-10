A daily and still relevant investment was rewarded with the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, October 9. The United Nations World Food Program received this award. Spokesman in France for this organization, Tiphaine Walton underlines the hard work of the teams around the world. She does not forget to recall that “The goal of zero hunger by 2030 as set out by the Sustainable Development Goals, it is unachievable if (armed) conflicts continue to rage.”

Tiphaine Walton recognizes that hunger in the world requires aid from around the world to try to fight against this scourge. Global governments are currently struggling to fund as much as they would like this program, held back by the coronavirus crisis. Nevertheless, she hopes that the awarding of this prize will change mentalities and make the population want to get involved in this cause which remains more relevant than ever.

