The “Corbevax” immunization is not covered by patent and reachable by poor countries

Maria Elena Bottazzi in the laboratory where Corbevax was born, with her colleague Peter Hoetz: together we have developed the new vaccine, both candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize

Genoa – “Helping poor countries is a very special privilege”, thus Maria Elena Bottazzi, Genoese, commented on his candidacy for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Together with Peter Hotez, also a candidate for the award, the scientist of Genoese origin, but raised in Honduras and professor at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, has developed an anti-Covid vaccine, Corbevax, approved in India at the end of 2021: inexpensive, easy to produce, with an effectiveness that exceeds 80% but above all not covered by any patent, therefore accessible to all poor countries that are struggling for excessive costs to vaccinate the population.

The request for candidacy for the two scientists to the Oslo committee started from an American lawwoman from the Houston area, who motivated his request as follows: “For years they have been working for fraternity between nations and they are people whom the Nobel Peace Prize embodies and celebrates”. On her Facebook profile, Dr. Bottazzi she said she was excited and happy and thanked the many Italians who wrote to her, remembering its Ligurian origins.