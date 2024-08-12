Former Costa Rican President Óscar Arias says Brazil’s request for Venezuela to release the minutes is not enough

Nobel Peace Prize winner, former Costa Rican President Óscar Aria criticized the president’s performance on Friday (9.Aug.2024) Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on the issue of elections in Venezuela and said that the PT member should call President Nicolás Maduro and ask him to leave power.

“I expected a democrat like Lula, who lost elections and acknowledged his defeats, to have called and said: ‘Maduro, you lost, acknowledge defeat and step down from power’”Arias declared in an interview with the newspaper S. Paulo Newspaper.

The former president of Costa Rica said he has no doubt that Maduro lost the presidential elections in Venezuela and that the defeat of the current president is “indisputable”.

“All deadlines set by Venezuelan law for publishing the electoral records were not met. Therefore, it is not enough for Presidents Lula, López Obrador [do México] and Gustavo Petro [da Colômbia] ask Maduro to hand over the minutes”said Arias.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner also spoke about the statement made by Lula’s special advisor for international affairs, Celso Amorim, that he did not have “trust” in the minutes released by the opposition. For Arias, Amorim is “wrong”. In the former president’s opinion, it is a waste of time to request the release of the minutes.

ELECTIONS IN VENEZUELA AND NICOLÁS MADURO

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Mature Moros, 61, leads an autocratic regime with no guarantees of fundamental freedoms. For example, he keeps people imprisoned for what he considers “political crimes”.

On July 28, the CNE (National Electoral Council), the body responsible for elections in Venezuela, announced that current Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro obtained 51.2% of the votes, against 44.2% for center-right opposition candidate Edmundo González.

The opposition disputes the numbers, claiming that González won more than 67% of the vote, while Maduro received 30%. Both the opposition and international observers have criticized the lack of clarity in the vote count. They are demanding more transparency in the country’s electoral process.

The governments of Brazil, Mexico and Colombia released a joint statement on August 1 in which they reinforced their demand that Venezuela publish ballot box data in a disaggregated manner and allow for impartial verification of the results.