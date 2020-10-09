This year’s Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to the World Food Program. This institution was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize because this organization fought a big battle against hunger.

What is the World Food Program

The World Food Program is a United Nations agency focused on eradicating hunger and food security. In emergencies around the world, its job is to ensure that food items reach the needy. Especially in civil war and natural disasters. The World Food Program in India now provides technical assistance and capacity building services to the Government of India instead of directly providing food aid. The World Food Program is now focusing on enabling the country’s food-based social security shield to enable food to reach the target population more efficiently and effectively.