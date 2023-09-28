The Nobel Prize season starts next week with humanity’s optimism at a low point, due to the war in Ukraine and the multiplication of conflicts, which could leave the emblematic Peace award vacant this year, according to experts.

The first prize, for Medicine, will be announced on Monday in Stockholm, and that of Peace will be announced on Friday in Oslo. Unless the Nobel Committee decides to highlight the seriousness of the international situation without attributing it to anyone.

In many ways, it would be appropriate for the committee not to present any awards this year

In a sign of the prevailing tensions, the Nobel Foundation recently reversed its decision to invite the ambassadors of Russia and Belarus to the prize ceremony in Stockholm in December, following a wave of outrage sparked by the announcement.

“In many ways, it would be appropriate for the committee not to present any awards this year,” Swedish international affairs professor Peter Wallensteen told AFP.

“It would be a good way to underline the seriousness of the world situation,” he insisted. The last time the five members of the Committee vacated the award was in 1972, in the middle of the Vietnam War.

However, Not finding a winner among the 351 applications received this year would be considered a failure. “It is very difficult to imagine” a scenario like that, explained the secretary of the Nobel Committee, Olav Njølstad, to AFP.

“I wouldn’t say it’s impossible, [pero] The world really needs something to point in the right direction. It is very necessary that the Nobel Peace Prize be awarded this year as well,” he added.

The struggle of Iranian women?

Who then could be the ideal candidate for the long-awaited award? Some experts point to Iranian women, protagonists of a wave of demonstrations after the death in custody in September 2022 of the young Mahsa Amini, detained for allegedly violating the strict dress code that governs the Islamic Republic.

The activists Masih Alinejad and Narges Mohammadi or the Alliance for Democracy and Freedom in Iran are potential laureates. Other candidates could be organizations investigating war crimes committed in Ukraine or even the International Criminal Court, which could play a key role in future trials.

The experts tThey also do not rule out activists fighting to mitigate the consequences of climate changeafter a year marked by extreme weather conditions and the hottest summer ever recorded.

Nobel Peace Prize this year

“I think climate change is an excellent choice for the Prize

Nobel Peace Prize this year,” said the director of the Stockholm International Institute for Peace Research (Sipri), Dan Smith.

The expert mentioned, among others, the Fridays For Future movement, promoted by the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, and the chief Raoni Metuktire, an emblem of the fight against deforestation and in favor of indigenous rights in Brazil.

Last year, The award was jointly awarded to the Russian NGO Memorial — dissolved by Russian justice –, to the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties and the Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski.

‘Reflect the times’: expert

Regarding the Nobel Prize in Literature, another of the emblematic awards, the names that circulate include the Russian author and critic Lyudmila Ulitskaya, the Chinese writer Can Xue, the British Salman Rushdie, the American and Caribbean author Jamaica Kincaid and the Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse.

Critics hope that the Academy will confirm its promise to commit to diversity after a #MeToo scandal that rocked the Swedish institution in 2018. Last year, the Academy gave the award to the French feminist writer Annie Ernaux. She was the 17th woman to receive the award since 1901, when it was first awarded. Since the scandal, the institution has awarded three women (Ernaux, the American poet Louise Gluck and the Polish writer Olga Tokarczuk) and two men (the Austrian Peter Handke and the Tanzanian Abdulrazak Gurnah).

“In recent years, there has been a greater awareness that we cannot remain in a Eurocentric perspective and that more equality is needed, that the prize must reflect the times,” Carin Franzen, a literature professor at Stockholm University.

The promise of increasing diversity was not completely fulfilled since we have to go back to 2012, with the Chinese writer Mo Yan, to find a winner who is neither European nor American.

The Nobel season will begin with the scientific prizes (Medicine, Physics and Chemistry) and will conclude on Monday, October 9 with the Economics award, the only award that was not created by the Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel (1833-1896).

AFP

