M.Sometimes journalists are almost something like prophets: “With a few important politicians it is as uncertain how their performance will be assessed by history as with Mikhail Sergejewitsch Gorbachev,” wrote WELT AM SONNTAG on October 21, 1990. Six days earlier, on October 15th, had announced the Nobel Peace Prize Committee in Osloto present the most important international award for the promotion of peace and understanding to the head of state and party leader of the Soviet Union.

In the The reason was itGorbachev had played a key role in ensuring that “the confrontation between the blocs was replaced by negotiations”, that “old European nation-states had regained their freedom” and “several regional conflicts were resolved or came closer to a solution”. Furthermore, the United Nations could now play the role that it was “intended to play in a law-ruled international community”.

“On the way to peaceful cooperation”: Gorbachev on a state visit to London, around 1990 Source: picture alliance / IMAGNO / Votava

The first reactions were almost unanimously enthusiastic. In the “Daily News” got Moscow correspondent Gerd Ruge enthusiastically: “Gorbachev has paved the way for peaceful cooperation in Europe.” The “Bild” newspaper, which, like WELT, is published by Axel Springer, stated under the heading “Bravo”: “Finally another good decision by Nobel -Committees. “

The Viennese “courier”Looked similar:“ Did Mikhail Gorbachev serve peace? The answer is simply yes. ”Also the most important newspaper in the Netherlands, the“Telegraaf“From Amsterdam, judged:” If someone was entitled to the Nobel Prize for Peace 1990, it is the President of the Soviet Union. “The Washington Post, one of the two most influential US newspapers, wrote:” Mikhail Gorbachev has the Nobel Peace Prize the old way – by taking meaningful, concrete steps towards peace. ”

“Notwithstanding the suffering of the Soviet consumer”: Gorbachev 1990 in Moscow Source: picture alliance / Sergey Guneev

But the euphoria was soon mixed with skepticism. The Stockholm “Svenska Dagbladet“Commented:” Giving this man the Nobel Peace Prize and thus giving him a kind of moral legitimation for his actions and his attitude is short-sighted. The future may force us to realize that it was tragic. ”And“ La Repubblica ”from Rome warned:“ The Soviet people feel it is a provocation that the Norwegian Nobel Committee wants to honor Gorbachev regardless of the suffering of Soviet consumers for which the man on the street blames him. “

Skepticism quickly reached Germany, which had just been reunified with Gorbachev’s help. Not only in WELT AM SONNTAG, but also, for example, in “Spiegel”. Editor Rudolf Augstein commented on October 22nd, 1990: “The Nobel Peace Prize, which is awarded by the Norwegian Committee in Oslo, has often had the function of demonstratively supporting the honoree in a dangerous situation for him, to make him inviolable through the award.”

In the “New York Times” wrote Bill Keller, the head of the Moscow office: “The Soviet leader is revered as a hero everywhere – except in his own country.” The reaction to the award ceremony since “ambivalent, indifferent, bitter”.

Anatoly Kowaljow accepted the 1990 Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of Mikhail Gorbachev from the chairman of the Nobel Prize Committee, Gidske Anderson Source: picture-alliance / dpa

Domestic political difficulties prevented Gorbachev from coming to Oslo on December 10, 1990 as planned to receive the award. Instead, traveled with the Soviet Union’s first deputy foreign minister Anatoly Kovalyov a high-ranking diplomat, but not a personal envoy.

Awards in absentia had already taken place before. But for example, the Polish civil rights activist Lech Walesa had sent his wife and son in 1983. For the first time, however, an incumbent head of state had to forego the trip to Norway’s capital because his absence at home could have led to the fall of the award winner.

The Nobel Prize Committee had expected such problems: “We hope that the prize will strengthen him in his further work to create a new world order,” said the chairwoman Gidske Anderson said with foresight.

Civilians versus tanks: Vilnius on January 13, 1991 Source: AFP via Getty Images

In contrast, the committee in Oslo did not expect the tightening that followed just a month later. In January 1991, the newly crowned, albeit absent, Nobel Peace Prize laureate supported an attempted coup by Soviet military loyal to Moscow against the Baltic country’s independence, which Lithuania had claimed for ten months.

When fighting in Vilnius came on “Bloody Sunday”, January 13th, 14 civilians died; Soviet special forces acted ruthlessly. It was only when the United States sent an urgent request to Moscow to refrain from any further escalation that Gorbachev withdrew his support for the putschists. This was not a new peace policy, but a classic power policy.

Some of the victims of “Bloody Sunday” were laid out in front of the parliament in Vilnius in mid-January 1991 Source: picture-alliance / dpa

Did Gorbachev have to act like this against the principles of the award with which he had just been honored? It’s hard to decide. Had he behaved differently, the coup in Moscow might have happened in January, which then took place in August 1991. In any case, it is certain that the achievement of the Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Mikhail Sergejewitsch Gorbachev is controversial then and to this day.

