Nobel Peace Prize goes to Narges Mohammadi, but she does not collect the prize in person: she is detained

On the same day the Nobel Peace Prize and a new form of protest with the hunger strike. Narges Mohammadi does not accept the award in person. It's in prison in Evin a prison Tehran because for years he has been fighting for the human rights.

A commitment that has earned her the prestigious recognition that is awarded every year December 10ththe day on which the anniversary of the approval of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948. The place intended for Narges Mohammadi, alongside his children, was left blank.

Mohammadi asked that his two sons collect the award. With them also Mohammadi's father and husband, the journalist and activist, Taghi Rahmaniand some prominent figures from the world of culture critical of the regime such as the cartoonist Marjan Satrapi and the actress Golshifteh Farahani.

Among the activist's battles is also the one against the obligation for women to wear hijaband it hunger strikewhich begins today: “It is in solidarity with the Bahai religious minority,” her brother and her husband announced during a press conference in the Norwegian capital.

Narges Mohammadi's speech read by her twin sons

During the ceremony at Oslo City Hall, they were his two 17 year old twinsAli and Kiana, exiled in France since 2015, who, dressed all in black, read in French the speech that she managed to transmit from her cell.

“I am a woman from the Middle East, from a region that, although heir to a rich civilization, is currently caught in the trap of war and caught in the flames of terrorism and extremism,” she says Mohammadi in his message written “behind the high, cold walls of a prison.”

“I'm a Iranian woman proud and honored to contribute to this civilization, which today is a victim ofoppression of a tyrannical and misogynistic religious regime“he added, urging the international community to do more for human rights.

In his absence, one armchair remained symbolically emptysurmounted by his portrait. Arrested and convicted several times in recent decades, the activist is one of the main faces of the “Women, Life, Freedom” movement against the Islamic Republic that exploded last year in Iran.

The movement, which saw women take off their headscarves, cut their hair and demonstrate in the streets, was sparked by the death of a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, Mahsa Amini, after her arrest in Tehran for not wearing the headscarf correctly obligatory.

“The compulsory hijab imposed by the government is neither a religious obligation nor a cultural model, but rather a means of control and subjugation of the entire society,” Mohammadi reiterated on Sunday, calling the imposition a “government shame“.

In the speech read before the Norwegian royal family, the activist described an Islamic Republic “essentially alien to its people”, denouncing in particular repression, the judicial system, propaganda and censorship, nepotism and corruption.

In the history of the Nobel, Mohammadi is the fifth winner of the Peace Prize to be in detentionafter the German Carl von Ossietzky, the Burmese Aung San Suu Kyi, the Chinese Liu Xiaobo and the Belarusian Ales Beliatski.

“The struggle of Narges Mohammadi can be compared to that of Albert Lutuli, Desmond Tutu and Nelson Mandela”, underlined the president of the Nobel Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen.

