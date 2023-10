Journalist Narges Mohammadi, who has already received several awards related to Human Rights, is serving a 16-year sentence in Tehran | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranian activist and journalist Narges Mohammadi was the winner of the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for her fight for women’s rights in Iran, as announced this Friday (6) by the Norwegian Prize Committee, based in Oslo.

The award recognizes Mohammadi, who is serving a 16-year sentence in a Tehran prison, “for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and for promoting human rights and freedom for all.”

The Norwegian committee said the Nobel also recognizes “the thousands of people who have spoken out against the regime of repression and discrimination that targets women in Iran.”

The activist was one of the leaders of protests last year in the country following the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old woman who died after being detained by Tehran police, on charges of not wearing a veil, called a hijab in Iran.

Mohammadi’s “courageous fight,” the committee said, “came at enormous personal cost. The Iranian regime arrested her 13 times, convicted her five times and sentenced her to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes.”

The journalist had already received this year’s Guillermo Cano Prize for Press Freedom from UNESCO and last year she was recognized with the Courage Award from the NGO Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

She has worked for years for several Human Rights-related organizations and is also deputy director of the NGO Center for Human Rights Defenders in Tehran.

Even while serving his sentence, Mohammadi has reported on the “pitiful” situation of prisoners in Iran, through dozens of articles from his prison.

The Nobel Peace Prize is the fifth prize announced so far, after the announcement of Medicine, Physics, Chemistry and Literature. (With EFE agency)