The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize to Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi “for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and for the promotion of human rights and freedom for all.” This was announced by the president of the Oslo Nobel Committee, underlining that the fight of the 51-year-old Iranian activist and journalist is being carried out “in the face of enormous suffering”, recalling her many convictions and that “as we speak she is being held in prison “.

Narges Mohammadi, a 51-year-old activist and journalist, is currently detained in a prison in the Islamic Republic. “Narges Mohammadi’s courageous fight came with enormous personal costs. The Iranian regime arrested her 13 times, convicted her five times and sentenced her to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes. Mohammadi is still in prison,” she recalled. president of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen, announcing the awarding of the Nobel in Oslo.

“This year’s peace prize is also a recognition for hundreds of thousands of people who, the previous year, demonstrated against the policies of discrimination and oppression of the Iranian theocratic regime towards women”, added the president of the committee. “The motto adopted by the demonstrators – ‘Woman – Life – Freedom’ – adequately expresses the dedication and work of Narges Mohammadi,” he added.

