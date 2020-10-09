The 2020 Nobel Peace Prize goes to the UN World Food Program. The committee is paying tribute to the fight against hunger.

BERLIN taz / epd / dpa | The Norwegian Nobel Prize Committee has made a decision: The Nobel Peace Prize, arguably the world’s most prestigious award for political actors, will go to the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) in 2020. The committee announced this on Friday in Oslo. The WFP is one of the United Nations’ most important institutions in the fight against hunger and is supported by the Food and Agriculture Organization and the General Assembly of the United Nations. This year the Nobel Prize is endowed with around 950,000 euros.

The chairwoman of the Nobel Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen, justified the decision with the efforts of the WFP to create peace in conflict regions.

In the corona pandemic, the number of starving people rose sharply. “Until the day we have a medical vaccine, food is the best vaccine against chaos,” said Reiss-Andersen. The World Food Program played a crucial role in making food security a tool of peace.

Tomson Phiri, spokesman for the WFP “We were the largest airline in the world”

The WFP sit down according to the Nobel Prize Committee against 317 opposing candidates, including 211 individuals and 107 organizations. It was the fourth highest number of candidates since the first Nobel Peace Prize was awarded in 1901. It was not known in advance who exactly was one of the nominees, as the committee has kept the names secret for 50 years.

“This is a proud moment,” said Tomson Phiri, spokesman for the WFP in Geneva. The award is a recognition of both the employees and the many volunteers around the world. “We delivered again this year and did more than our duty,” he said. Despite the worldwide travel restrictions, the WFP supplied hungry people. “We were the largest airline in the world at one point,” he said. The WFP chartered planes after they stopped flying commercial flights that normally carry a lot of material for the WFP.

In the past few weeks, there has been much speculation about who might receive the award. In particular, Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who has just survived poisoning, the WHO and – again – Greta Thunberg were discussed, as was the people of Hong Kong for their protests against China. Recently, the women of Belarus have also been given good chances for their protests against the ruler Alexander Lukashenko. Among the bookmakers, Thunberg, the WHO and the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern were in the lead.

In 2019, the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiuy Ahmed received the award. He was honored for campaigning for a peaceful solution to the border conflict between Ethiopia and Eritrea. In previous years, the award went to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad (2018) for campaigning against sexual violence as a weapon of war, the international campaign for nuclear disarmament (2017) and the President of Colombia Juan Manuel Santos for his efforts to fight the civil war in his country to end (2016).

The awarding of the award to the then US President Barack Obama in 2009 caused a particular sensation, and it was often interpreted to mean that it was not the work of a person or organization but rather the hope for future projects that was honored.