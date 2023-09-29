From next Monday, October 2, to Friday, October 6, the prestigious awards will be presented. To obtain the Nobel Peace Prize, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalvy are among the favorites, experts say. However, they also highlight that defenders of the rights of women, indigenous peoples and the environment could obtain the prestigious award this year.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize, could surprise when it announces the winner of this award on October 6, as it has done in the past.

Although some see Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a leading candidate to join the illustrious list of winners in history – ranging from Nelson Mandela to Martin Luther King – Nobel Prize experts believe that as a leader in In times of war, the leader of the country invaded by Russia has little chance of winning the award.

File-Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference in kyiv, Ukraine, on August 23, 2023. © Oleg Petrasyuk / Reuters

Meanwhile, the chances of the currently imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are diminished by the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s political adversaries have already been honored with the prize in 2022 and 2021.

The third favorite is academic Ilham Tohti, but that could upset the Chinese government, which froze diplomatic relations with Oslo for six years, when dissident Liu Xiaobo received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010.

However, Henrik Urdal, director of the Oslo Peace Research Institute, noted that this year, which marks the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Committee may decide to highlight the contribution of peace activists.

In this file photo taken on June 12, 2010, university professor, blogger and member of the Uyghur Muslim minority, Ilham Tohti, is shown. Frederic J. brown / AFP

Urdal also cited the Iranian activist for women’s rights and the fight against the death penalty, Narges Mohammadi, currently in prison, as well as the Afghan Mahbouba Seraj who, despite the ban by the Taliban in power, She continues to campaign for girls’ right to education and other women’s rights, and remains in Kabul.

“We live in a time of disintegration of peace”

The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to jailed Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski, Russian human rights group Memorial and the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties, in what many saw as a blow to President Putin.

The Nobel committee may also want to focus on climate change, a topic it last addressed in 2007, when it awarded the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and former US Vice President Al Gore.

“We live in a time of disintegration of peace. At the same time, it is a time in which we are under the pressure of a massive ecological crisis,” said Dan Smith, director of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Smith cites in particular the ‘Fridays For Future’ movement, launched by the young Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, as well as the leader of the indigenous Kayapo people in Brazil, Raoni Metuktire, who has campaigned for decades for the protection of the Amazon rainforest.

Urdal, for his part, argued that the rights of indigenous peoples could be a focus of attention, citing the former special rapporteur on the rights of indigenous peoples, the Filipino Victoria Tauli-Corpuz, and the Ecuadorian indigenous leader Juan Carlos Jintiach .

Other possible winners include the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR), its children’s fund (UNICEF), or the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).