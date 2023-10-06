admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 06/10/2023 – 6:09

In a statement, the Swedish Academy said it decided to award the prize to Mohammadi for “her fight against the oppression of women” in Iran. The activist is currently in prison after being convicted by the fundamentalist regime. The 2023 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi, announced this Thursday (05/10) the Swedish Academy. In a statement, the academy said it decided to award the award to Mohammadi for “her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.”

Narges Mohammadi was arrested more than ten times by the Iranian fundamentalist regime and sentenced five times to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes. She is currently serving her sentence in Evin prison in Tehran.

In 2022, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Belarusian human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian human rights group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties. At the time, the organizers of the award stated that the trio was chosen “for the right to criticize power” and for “denouncing crimes against humanity.

