The UN World Food Program (WFP) is the recipient of the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize. About it it says on the website of the Nobel Committee.

As noted, the organization received the award for its efforts to fight hunger and for its contribution to improving conditions for achieving peace in the areas affected by the conflict. In addition, the committee appreciated WFP’s contribution to preventing hunger from being used as a weapon in war and conflict. For her achievements, she will receive 9 million Swedish kronor (over $ 1 million).

Founded in 1963, the World Food Program is the world’s largest humanitarian organization fighting hunger and promoting food security. In 2019, WFP assisted nearly 100 million people in 88 countries.

In 2019, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed Ali, received the Peace Prize. He was awarded “for efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, in particular, for a decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with Eritrea.”

A year earlier, Denis Mukwege, a gynecologist from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Nadia Murad, a human rights activist from Iraq, received the Nobel Peace Prize for Combating Sexual Violence.