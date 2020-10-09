Tiphaine Walton believes on franceinfo that “hunger in the world is unfortunately almost an obsolete subject”.

“We hope that this will revive a renewed interest on the part of public opinion because hunger in the world is unfortunately almost an obsolete subject”, lamented this Friday on franceinfo Tiphaine Walton, spokesperson for the French branch of the World Food Program (WFP), winner of the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.

WFP is a UN organization with a budget of $ 8 billion. Last year it distributed 15 billion rations, assisted 97 million people in 88 different countries. It is the largest humanitarian organization in the world. 690 million people, one in 11 people on Earth, are chronically undernourished today.

franceinfo: Were you surprised by this decision of the Nobel committee?

Tiphaine Walton: Yes, we were quite surprised at first to be in the favorites and then at the decision that fell on Friday. A lot of emotions and the first thought I had was for my colleagues in the field who work in difficult and sometimes dangerous conditions to help the 100 million people we serve around the world. It touches us a lot. It salutes the work of all of our colleagues in the field, the entire humanitarian community. Without our partners and all the partner NGOs, international or local, we would not have been able to have this price.

How will you use this award in the coming months?

This award is a reminder of our commitment in conflict zones and it is very important because it is one of the main causes of hunger in the world. Since the beginning of the century, we have seen the numbers falling, but over the past five years, we have seen that they are rising. Which is extremely worrying. We hope that this will revive a renewed interest on the part of public opinion, because hunger in the world is unfortunately almost an obsolete subject. We also hope for increased political mobilization, support from our donors and then also recall that at the heart of humanitarian law is the fact that humanitarian workers must be able to do their work in complete safety. We must be able to access conflict zones to help those who are suffering because almost two thirds of our beneficiaries are in conflict zones.

How do you explain that with the health crisis, the famine is getting worse?

Due to the economic crisis and the delays that there may have been at the borders – because goods still had to be able to circulate at the time of the crisis – it complicated things. There are a lot of people who live in a form of informal economy and it is obviously complicated for them when there are curfews and containment measures. These people will be much more vulnerable and without social protection, they risk falling more easily into poverty and hunger. The figures have been announced and they send shivers down the spine: it is estimated that there may be more deaths from the economic crisis due to Covid-19 than from the disease itself. Finally, we realize that hunger breeds conflict and conflict breeds hunger. Food security can therefore help to create a climate of peace, a kind of stability and social cohesion.